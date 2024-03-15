Humor or trolling - Where is the line drawn?

Today, in a local FB group a member posted her REAL phone number and an ambiguous request for "Suzy Q. Public" to contact them.
No context, just a 'call me'

To which I replied "And to piggy back on this post - If anyone knows Jenny, have her call me at 867-5309" and as expected, some people LOLed.

A little while later, she replied to her own post with something along the lines of "Well, some people feel the need to be funny but I was trying to return a lost wallet to this person and this behavior is unnecessary"
She didn't address me directly, and I took this as a very passive-aggressive self-righteous jab at me.
And truthfully, it kind of pissed me off.

Look, I get called out on my 'dad jokes' all of the time, but those who engage me directly and use their grown up logic - I respect you and troll you even harder sometimes.

This Karen here though...
Stand by for your information and interest to be shared with every vent cleaning, auto detailing, Gofundme, and Craigslist 'Missed Connections' post with your publicly shared information.
You should have eye rolled and scrolled past my well placed and timed joke if you didn't like it.

Now your passive-aggressive self-righteousness is going to bring you even more attention.
 
blaseblase said:
Why are you in a Facebook group with strangers? I thought it was for your friends and family.
FB groups are generally for shared interests. Most people you interact with in FB groups are not even FB friends.
 
There is place for humor and then there is place where is not expected.i just do not get people that use humor to go personaly against somebody. That is not good humor done with best intentions
 
blaseblase said:
Why are you in a Facebook group with strangers? I thought it was for your friends and family.
Do you even stranger bro?

Sometimes its a welcome reprieve when the ole battle axe isn't cutting it for whatever reason, or when Im forced to sleep on the couch.
 
fica said:
There is place for humor and then there is place where is not expected.i just do not get people that use humor to go personaly against somebody. That is not good humor done with best intentions
And this was far from personal.

Well, sort of... It was a thinly veiled poke at the fact that you posted some pretty personal information about yourself to an otherwise 'anonymous' gathering of prospective Juggalos.

I kind of felt bad for her initially until she took the passive-aggressive response directed towards me. Then I got up in my feels.
 
So she may or may not have said that she didn't appreciate your (rather innocuous) humor in an oblique way. So you're going to go out of your way to share the personal info that she gave up in the effort to help out someone who lost their wallet? Can't cosign that, bro.
 
Last edited:
sleepwalk said:
So you're going to go out of your way to share the personal info that she gave up in the effort to help out someone who lost their wallet?
Damn man... Now you are hitting the 'don't be a POS feels' in my cackles man...

Fuck you for plucking my morality nerve man...
Shit... I see the error in my ways.


Will take a step back and punt.
 
Didn't mean to get you down. I'm sure you're a good dude but you did bring a tank to a demolition derby on that one.
 
You are dangerous. You did the hit then she complains indirectly that its not funny to her which makes you furious for some reason?

Now your passive-aggressive self-righteousness is going to bring you even more attention.

Map it out maybe you can show up to her workplace and make a scene how passive aggressiveness is ruining this country.
 
For a good time, call:

Jenny 867-5309


For a miserable time, call this righteous cunt that can't take a joke:

(Link to FB Karen here)
 
