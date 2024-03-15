Humor or trolling - Where is the line drawn?

Today, in a local FB group a member posted her REAL phone number and an ambiguous request for "Suzy Q. Public" to contact them.

No context, just a 'call me'



To which I replied "And to piggy back on this post - If anyone knows Jenny, have her call me at 867-5309" and as expected, some people LOLed.



A little while later, she replied to her own post with something along the lines of "Well, some people feel the need to be funny but I was trying to return a lost wallet to this person and this behavior is unnecessary"

She didn't address me directly, and I took this as a very passive-aggressive self-righteous jab at me.

And truthfully, it kind of pissed me off.



Look, I get called out on my 'dad jokes' all of the time, but those who engage me directly and use their grown up logic - I respect you and troll you even harder sometimes.



This Karen here though...

Stand by for your information and interest to be shared with every vent cleaning, auto detailing, Gofundme, and Craigslist 'Missed Connections' post with your publicly shared information.

You should have eye rolled and scrolled past my well placed and timed joke if you didn't like it.



Now your passive-aggressive self-righteousness is going to bring you even more attention.