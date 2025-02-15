PaddyO'malley
#GlobalUnification was key for Prosperity!
Mar 30, 2022
7,489
13,980
#GreaterMcGregor been oot fi cool minute bro jus been working hard building houses now taym fi glory
Bro scrappin' against him former coach an' di GSP of #PowerSlap Robert Trujillo
Him di most well rounded scrapper signed to di promotion solid defense AN' offense broski
Only Striker in history fi win di scrap widout troein' a slap broke di rainbow yute's hand an' him tapped oot mi seh COLDEST defense inni di game fam
Cleanest offense inna di game too NEVER copped a foul NOT ONCE
But di immovable force meetin di unstoppable object mi yute McGregor different fam
All respect tho Trujillo always big uppin' him student him seh McGregor "a humble and fierce competitor"
Now taym fi McGregor fi belt up or nize it
student vs master no cap fam mi cyaan wait
Who yuh got 6ixdog???
