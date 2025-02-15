  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Humble and Fierce Competitor McGregor scrappin' fi di LW strap 👋💥 Co-main Pon Di Card Nex Month 📺👀

Who yuh got fam

  • Total voters
    2
PaddyO'malley

PaddyO'malley

#GlobalUnification was key for Prosperity!
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 30, 2022
Messages
7,489
Reaction score
13,980
#GreaterMcGregor been oot fi cool minute bro jus been working hard building houses now taym fi glory



Bro scrappin' against him former coach an' di GSP of #PowerSlap Robert Trujillo 🫢🐐

Him di most well rounded scrapper signed to di promotion solid defense AN' offense broski 🚫🧢

Only Striker in history fi win di scrap widout troein' a slap 🚫👋 broke di rainbow yute's hand an' him tapped oot mi seh COLDEST defense inni di game fam 🥶



Cleanest offense inna di game too 🧼 NEVER copped a foul NOT ONCE




But di immovable force meetin di unstoppable object mi yute McGregor different fam 💪



All respect tho Trujillo always big uppin' him student 🚫🗣️💩 him seh McGregor "a humble and fierce competitor"

Now taym fi McGregor fi belt up or nize it 🥋

student vs master no cap fam mi cyaan wait 🍆💦

Who yuh got 6ixdog???
 
Looks better than Conor these days

fe6ae3e8-f1cc-4f96-85cc-9111400db0d0-mark-nye.png
 
Hank Grill said:
Current⚡️Situation” Can’t Resist The🔋Potential To🔛Conduct A Better🔌Phase- Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # HertzSoGood 💡 # Recovery Is Not Easy, Just Make It Look That Way ⚔️🕶️
War Ireland.
Click to expand...
Yo dats lit fam frfr proud of yuh broski 💯

<mma4>

🫵👑
 
