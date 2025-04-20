News Humanoid robots run a Chinese half-marathon alongside flesh-and-blood competitors

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
9,444
Reaction score
12,017
BEIJING (AP) — In one small step for robot-kind — thousands of them, really — humanoid robots ran alongside actual humans in a half-marathon in the Chinese capital on Saturday.

The bipedal robots of various makes and sizes navigated the 21.1-kilometer (13.1-mile) course supported by teams of human navigators, operators, and engineers, in what event organizers say was a first. As a precaution, a divider separated the parallel courses used by the robots and people.

While flesh-and-blood participants followed conventional rules, the 20 teams fielding machines in the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon competed under tailored guidelines, which included battery swap pit stops.

The Sky Project Ultra robot, also known as Tien Kung Ultra, from the Tien Kung Team, claimed victory among the nonhumans, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

Awards were also given out for best endurance, best gait design and most innovative form.
90


https://apnews.com/article/china-robot-half-marathon-153c6823bd628625106ed26267874d21

- Someone more waiting for Cherry 2000?
 
Why? There's no way I can even fathom caring about robots playing sports, or running, or fighting, or AI anything, it's all stupid.

It's also insaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaanely sad how many dudes are willing to be single and just fuck a robot. Something that's not real and is programmed to be nice to you. Maybe it's because they can beat on it and abuse it and it won't run away.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
BEIJING (AP) — In one small step for robot-kind — thousands of them, really — humanoid robots ran alongside actual humans in a half-marathon in the Chinese capital on Saturday.

The bipedal robots of various makes and sizes navigated the 21.1-kilometer (13.1-mile) course supported by teams of human navigators, operators, and engineers, in what event organizers say was a first. As a precaution, a divider separated the parallel courses used by the robots and people.

While flesh-and-blood participants followed conventional rules, the 20 teams fielding machines in the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon competed under tailored guidelines, which included battery swap pit stops.

The Sky Project Ultra robot, also known as Tien Kung Ultra, from the Tien Kung Team, claimed victory among the nonhumans, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

Awards were also given out for best endurance, best gait design and most innovative form.
90


https://apnews.com/article/china-robot-half-marathon-153c6823bd628625106ed26267874d21

- Someone more waiting for Cherry 2000?
Click to expand...
Great, now robots are even taking jobs away from Kenyans and Ethiopians
 
italiamusica said:
Why? There's no way I can even fathom caring about robots playing sports, or running, or fighting, or AI anything, it's all stupid.

It's also insaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaanely sad how many dudes are willing to be single and just fuck a robot. Something that's not real and is programmed to be nice to you. Maybe it's because they can beat on it and abuse it and it won't run away.
Click to expand...
- I always though Rose from Jetsons was kinda hot!
 
italiamusica said:
Why? There's no way I can even fathom caring about robots playing sports, or running, or fighting, or AI anything, it's all stupid.

It's also insaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaanely sad how many dudes are willing to be single and just fuck a robot. Something that's not real and is programmed to be nice to you. Maybe it's because they can beat on it and abuse it and it won't run away.
Click to expand...
I don't think Chinese military even trust their own people for war.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,894
Messages
57,193,591
Members
175,577
Latest member
Loser

Share this page

Back
Top