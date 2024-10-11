Social "Humanitarian" Elon Musk scams people affected by Hurricane Helene

Sweater of AV

Sweater of AV

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 17, 2018
Messages
43,079
Reaction score
94,617
Elon-Musk-6-scaled.jpg


newrepublic.com

Elon Musk’s “Free” Internet for Hurricane Victims Has a Major Catch

Elon Musk has managed to turn Hurricane Helene relief into a scam.
newrepublic.com newrepublic.com

Elon Musk has managed to turn Hurricane Helene relief into a scam.


It turns out, Elon Musk’s gracious offer of “free” Starlink high-speed internet services for those affected by Hurricane Helene isn’t free at all, and may be a ploy to trap new customers. Last week, Starlink posted a link on X to a website explaining its offer to those seeking Hurricane Helene relief. “For those impacted by Hurricane Helene, or looking to support response and recovery efforts in affected areas, Starlink is now free for 30 days,” the post read.

Musk reshared the post, adding, “Starlink terminals will now work automatically without need for payment in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene.” A closer look at the website, though, shows that the offer comes with a few caveats.

“Please note: A Starlink kit is required to access this free service. If you do not already have a Starlink kit, you will need to purchase one,” the site explains.

So how much exactly does a Starlink kit cost? New customers will still have to pay close to $400 for a Starlink kit, including shipping and tax, according to Gizmodo. Starlink has also warned of significant delays that may prevent orders from arriving for weeks, and encouraged those seeking its services to buy a kit from retailers such as Best Buy or Home Depot. There, the kit will cost more like $350 not including tax.

But that’s not all users will have to pay. “After 30 days, we will move you to a paid Residential subscription,” the SpaceX site reads. A paid residential subscription costs $120 per month, a significant upcharge from a typical internet service, which could cost around $40 per month. So Musk’s offer isn’t much different from a typical free trial for his expensive internet service.


giphy.webp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Social Guess How Many American's Kamala Lead $42 Billion Broadband initiative have connected to internet service
Replies
7
Views
259
jefferz
jefferz
SSgt Dickweed
Elections Elon Musk interviewed by Tucker Carlson
2
Replies
24
Views
523
terrapin
terrapin
Joshuaace
Starlink questions.
Replies
8
Views
280
KaNesDeath
KaNesDeath
Misanthropist
International Amazon tribe connects internet for the first time using Starlink, gets destroyed by porn and phone addiction
6 7 8
Replies
141
Views
5K
Kassitus
Kassitus
LeonardoBjj
Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
9 10 11
Replies
212
Views
6K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,423
Messages
56,320,077
Members
175,161
Latest member
rollthedice

Share this page

Back
Top