Hulk Hogan is dead

The Clearwater Police Department and Fire Department responded to a call for cardiac arrest just before 10 a.m. and took Hogan to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.






Just a few weeks ago, Hogan's wife, Sky, whom he married in September 2023, denied rumors he was in a coma ... stating his heart was "strong" as he recovered from surgeries.
 
Man, Ozzy and now Hogan. Big parts of my childhood.
 
