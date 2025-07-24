Hulk Hogan is dead

ShaggyDoyle
The Clearwater Police Department and Fire Department responded to a call for cardiac arrest just before 10 a.m. and took Hogan to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Just a few weeks ago, Hogan's wife, Sky, whom he married in September 2023, denied rumors he was in a coma ... stating his heart was "strong" as he recovered from surgeries.
