

The company claimed to be able to hack accounts on X, obtain personal information from Facebook, obtain data from internal databases and compromise various operating systems including Mac and Android.

"Some of it could be interpreted as laying the groundwork for being disruptive at a later stage,"





Last year, parliament’s intelligence and security committee report on China



I-Soon also targeted domestic victims. In an undated cooperation agreement with a local authority in Xinjiang, I-Soon stated that it could provide “anti-terrorism” support to the local police in monitoring Uyghurs. I-Soon said that it had more than a decade of experience in accessing “various server permissions and intranet permissions in multiple countries”.



The company claimed to have obtained data from counter-terrorism authorities in Pakistan and Pakistan’s postal service. Pakistan’s embassy in London did not respond to a request for comment.



“Are customers deceiving us, or are we deceiving customers?” The worker continues that deceiving customers about the company’s abilities is “normal, but it is not good for the company to deceive its employees”.







Other chat logs were strikingly mundane. Employees discussed Covid-19 and the financial pressures at I-Soon. “Originally, everyone knew that the company was having a hard time, and they all understood. After all, the epidemic is so severe,” wrote one worker in March 2021. But, they complained, I-Soon “didn’t say they wouldn’t pay us wages”.



By the following year, the pressures at the company seemed to have intensified. The chief executive, Wu Haibo, who uses the pseudonym Shutd0wn, said that the loss of core staff had dented customers’ confidence, leading to a loss of business. Wu did not respond to a request for comment.



“The boss is really anxious,” wrote one employee in September 2022. “I don’t know if the company can survive until the end of the year.” In another chat log, workers spoke about the company’s poor sales and a souring mood in the office. One employee turned to a universal solace: “I’ll probably scream if I can’t have a drink.”







