lakersfan45
That's sardo! No mr, accent on the do!
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2011
- Messages
- 22,835
- Reaction score
- 17,792
I saw it again first movie I’ve see. Two weeks in a row since scream 4 I’m just gonna paste my teview from the pwd
Junior best junior presents
Ab rtcccccc production. @Rebelfett @Good Ole Stannis's BBQ
Hubris Christmas revi ew starubng adam stander
in a was world movie full OG two stars dis one is 4 star out of five but a classss like ic tittie.
It’s loke get a bit mexican pizza from a good sit down. There’s needs to be a gourmet version of Taco Bell with all the items but made with good ingredients.
So it’s a Halloween movie about standing tor are. To bullies they can duck offfgggfg. And also Sandler other people are in it and funny.
Thus one e too watch on decorating darts. Don’t give up home frievds
Junior best junior presents
Ab rtcccccc production. @Rebelfett @Good Ole Stannis's BBQ
Hubris Christmas revi ew starubng adam stander
in a was world movie full OG two stars dis one is 4 star out of five but a classss like ic tittie.
It’s loke get a bit mexican pizza from a good sit down. There’s needs to be a gourmet version of Taco Bell with all the items but made with good ingredients.
So it’s a Halloween movie about standing tor are. To bullies they can duck offfgggfg. And also Sandler other people are in it and funny.
Thus one e too watch on decorating darts. Don’t give up home frievds