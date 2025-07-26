LeonardoBjj
Reporting by Brenda Goh and Liam Mo; Editing by Hugh Lawson
SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies showed off an AI computing system on Saturday that one industry expert has said rivals Nvidia's most advanced offering, as the Chinese technology giant seeks to capture market share in the country's growing artificial intelligence sector.
The CloudMatrix 384 system made its first public debut at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), a three-day event in Shanghai where companies showcase their latest AI innovations, drawing a large crowd to the company's booth.
The system has drawn close attention from the global AI community since Huawei (HWT.UL) first announced it in April. Industry analysts view it as a direct competitor to Nvidia's (NVDA.O), opens new tab GB200 NVL72, the U.S. chipmaker's most advanced system-level product currently available in the market.
Dylan Patel, founder of semiconductor research group SemiAnalysis, said in an April article that Huawei now had AI system capabilities that could beat Nvidia.
Huawei staff at its WAIC booth declined to comment when asked to introduce the CloudMatrix 384 system. A spokesperson for Huawei did not respond to questions.
https://www.reuters.com/world/china...-system-rival-nvidias-top-product-2025-07-26/
