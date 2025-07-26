  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy Huawei shows off AI computing system to rival Nvidia's top product

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Liam Mo; Editing by Hugh Lawson

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies showed off an AI computing system on Saturday that one industry expert has said rivals Nvidia's most advanced offering, as the Chinese technology giant seeks to capture market share in the country's growing artificial intelligence sector.

The CloudMatrix 384 system made its first public debut at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), a three-day event in Shanghai where companies showcase their latest AI innovations, drawing a large crowd to the company's booth.

The system has drawn close attention from the global AI community since Huawei (HWT.UL) first announced it in April. Industry analysts view it as a direct competitor to Nvidia's (NVDA.O), opens new tab GB200 NVL72, the U.S. chipmaker's most advanced system-level product currently available in the market.

Dylan Patel, founder of semiconductor research group SemiAnalysis, said in an April article that Huawei now had AI system capabilities that could beat Nvidia.

Huawei staff at its WAIC booth declined to comment when asked to introduce the CloudMatrix 384 system. A spokesperson for Huawei did not respond to questions.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china...-system-rival-nvidias-top-product-2025-07-26/
 
Anything others can do, CHINESE CAN COPY...and sometimes improve.
 
