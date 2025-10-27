HSA bros GTFIH

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Who has an HSA?

It sounds awesome, you can deposit money tax free, it grows tax free, and you can withdraw it tax free provided is only used for medical expenses.

The only reason I don't have one is because you have to have a high deductible plan first.

That sucks balls.

I have a family and it seems like someone's always sick or hurt, so I've never wanted to go with a high deductible plan as I think it would cost me more over the course of the year.

Am I looking at it wrong?
 
Yes, you’ve got it wrong, your insurance costs are much higher and not coming back.

Right now, i have 33K in my HSA, and it’s all mine, i probably pay lower premiums even with the HSA factored in, you are living in a fear based reality.
 
The normal person is going to be pay a lot more in premiums than they get out of it. My deductible is $10k. I use insurance as what it's supposed to be for - protection from a catastrophic event. Too many people think they are getting value out of it on lower expenses, but they are placing a losing bet.
 
