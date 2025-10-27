HSA bros GTFIH

Fedorgasm
Who has an HSA?
It sounds awesome, you can deposit money tax free, it grows tax free, and you can withdraw it tax free provided is only used for medical expenses.
The only reason I don't have one is because you have to have a high deductible plan first.
That sucks balls.
I have a family and it seems like someone's always sick or hurt, so I've never wanted to go with a high deductible plan as I think it would cost me more over the course of the year.
Am I looking at it wrong?
