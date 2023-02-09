How's your blood pressure?

Bornstarch
Mine isn't too bad. It averages around 125/85 but my heart rate is always at around 100 or more, even in relaxed state. Not sure what's going on.
Last surgery not too bad but the one before I was in recovery for hours with them trying to raise it. Last surgery I was okay till I got home and the first PT woman came over and had to retake it to make sure. She told me I wasn't allowed up without supervision it was so low.
I'm also a solid+/-120/80 BP with a resting heart rate of 95-100.
60mg Adderall daily might play a factor….
Pretty high, around 135/80, but have a RHR around 50.