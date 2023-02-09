  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

How's your blood pressure?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
Banned
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,685
Reaction score
9,200
Mine isn't too bad. It averages around 125/85 but my heart rate is always at around 100 or more, even in relaxed state. Not sure what's going on.
 
How old are you and do get enough exercise?

Definitely a sign of bad things to come if you don't get it down
 
Pretty high, around 135/80, but have a RHR around 50.
 
125/75 RHR is now around 75, but during the years from 28-45 I too had a high RHR of around 90. The thing is, I was a cardio machine with surfing, basketball, racquetball, etc. I couldn't understand it, but it has chilled out.
 
I don't measure it, but I imagine the combination of my weight, daily stress levels, and extreme alcohol consumption has it just right.
 
High but medicated. I’m good
 
Bornstarch said:
Mine isn't too bad. It averages around 125/85 but my heart rate is always at around 100 or more, even in relaxed state. Not sure what's going on.
Click to expand...

Blood pressure is OK like 130/80 and resting heart rate is 60... for me, that is shitfully bad. should really be in the mid to high 40's.

100 pbm is crazy if that's normal for you.
 
It's usually around 100/60 with a resting heart rate in the high 50s.
 
mine's always a bit high but the nurse never acts like it's a danger so I guess it's not too bad, maybe, say 140/90. Also, it's where I go for medical care, it's for native americans and just going there raised my BP some because it's depressing seeing the state of so many of them.

It's something to watch, especially as we age. Irene Cara apparently had some issue with her blood pressure that contributed to her death. Being showbiz, I just assumed drugs but the mental stress of that business could also kill the average person I think and she had a rough time in that business.

My stepdad had high blood pressure by the time he was in his mid thirties, he's taken medication for it all these years and he tells me his health is perfect in his late 70's. I'm always surprised mine isn't higher, I have a temper and dealing with people is frustrating as hell.
 
100 is a high resting heart rate, depends on when you check it, if you walked a mile to the office then I could see it. Should check it in the morning or last thing at night. Mine used to be as low as the high 30's, it's usually around 60 now.
 
I’m also a solid+/-120/80 BP with a resting heart rate of 95-100.

60mg Adderall daily might play a factor….
 
Bornstarch said:
Mine isn't too bad. It averages around 125/85 but my heart rate is always at around 100 or more, even in relaxed state. Not sure what's going on.
Click to expand...
Last surgery not too bad but the one before I was in recovery for hours with them trying to raise it. Last surgery I was okay till I got home and the first PT woman came over and had to retake it to make sure. She told me I wasn't allowed up without supervision it was so low.

I'm tachycardic which isn't good news either I guess.
 
last time I checked a few weeks ago it was 119/62 resting heart rate 60
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,828
Messages
56,855,588
Members
175,432
Latest member
Kreyszig

Share this page

Back
Top