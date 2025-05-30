How's the weather where you reside?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,444
Reaction score
51,114
It's been relatively mild weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

Around 15 degrees Celsius, 59 degrees Fahrenheit.

They say it will be a hot summer, but we will see.

I guess this could be the calm before the storm.
 
Going through a cold snap in my part of Australia

16c / 60f here tonight, I was feeling cold so took a bath to warm up

I don't know how you Americans and Europeans survive winter
 
Wonderful in the SC Upstate. Low 80's during the daytime with evenings in the high 50's. It won't last so I'm enjoying it while I can. June will get hot and the July and August humidity will kick our asses along with temps in the mid to high 90's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,689
Messages
57,353,589
Members
175,668
Latest member
Mateo Hernandez

Share this page

Back
Top