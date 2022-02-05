  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion Howard Stern, cancelled?

Or course not. What should happen is Howard should stop being a coward and fight for free speech like he was forced to do decades ago but instead he cowers like the spineless Shylock he has always been...
 
badascan said:
Or course not. What should happen is Howard should stop being a coward and fight for free speech like he was forced to do decades ago but instead he cowers like the spineless Shylock he has always been...
Click to expand...
He did they for himself
Now him being gainer free speech is for his own benefit as well. He like many other liberals is terrified of death and wants every measure possible enacted and enforced
 
Remember, it's okay when the left does blackface.
images
ShaunKing.jpg

Screen_Shot_2019_02_13_at_3.57.21_PM.png

%2Fmethode%2Ftimes%2Fprod%2Fweb%2Fbin%2F7c4d6e24-1a32-11ec-95b9-6429167b0259.jpg
 
Man all this cancel shit has to go. I don't like him but I know how to not listen to him. People need to toughen up. Why is everyone so soft these days?
 
I was trying to see if there were any recent interviews of Neil Young since his squabble with Rogan started.

The most recent interview he gave was with Howard Stern on Sirius XM, a direct competitor of Spotify.

This made me think it really is just a fight between massive cooperation and another massive corporation.
 
Fluffernutter said:
I was trying to see if there were any recent interviews of Neil Young since his squabble with Rogan started.

The most recent interview he gave was with Howard Stern on Sirius XM, a direct competitor of Spotify.

This made me think it really is just a fight between massive cooperation and another massive corporation.
Click to expand...
I don't think they're direct competitors. I think direct competitors for spotify would be services like Tidal, Youtube Music, and Apple Music.
 
No. Let him be the irrelevant POS hypocrite he wants. His entire base is dying anyways and he sees the writing on the wall .
 
Everyone already knows that Howard Stern was a fake rebel who made phony controversies to become popular, but really always wanted to fit in with mainstream celebrities.

Norm McDonald and Patrice O'Neal are the only ones that come to mind who were actually willing to take professional penalties to say what they wanted. Howard Stern and about 10,000 other phonies were just fake controversial for professional gain and were totally willing to chop off the ladder behind them.
 
I could care less about blackface. However, I absolutely expect consistency when it comes to this cancel culture bullshit.

So yes, cancel his ass.
 
nostradumbass said:
Norm McDonald and Patrice O'Neal are the only ones that come to mind who were actually willing to take professional penalties to say what they wanted. Howard Stern and about 10,000 other phonies were just fake controversial for professional gain and were totally willing to chop off the ladder behind them.
Click to expand...

whether it was fake or not is irrelevant. The show was funny.

And I remember when Norm went on Stern groveling because he said Howard killed Hank the Angry Dwarf (lol it’s kind of funny now but Norm wasn’t joking).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
The Black Crowes Thread
Replies
13
Views
333
Thrawn33
Thrawn33

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,220
Messages
57,652,972
Members
175,787
Latest member
Carlos Ynk

Share this page

Back
Top