How Yousri Belgarou didn't get a contract

It is something i can't understand. Yousri Belgaroui was top Glory kickboxer, is a friend of UFC superstar Pereira, has interesting style and won his fight on DWCS.
How could he be not signed, especially if both LHW and MW lack a wide pool of talent? He could easily be main card potential, especially in good match ups he could FOTN contender.
That's make no sense for me.
