How you will react the day Jon Jones loses?

Fair warning: Before you even read this thread, if you're a Jon meat-rider then GTFOH, so with that being said:As the title says, how you will react the day Jon Jones losses like if you have beaten the final boss of a video game?Me personally I will be like this:And also I'd be same reaction as that commentator at 2:22I don't mean to jinx this but I know it will happen, and to make sure of that, here's this pic:Share some pics on how you'd react the day Jon losses, have a great day!