How you will react the day Jon Jones loses?

T

TripleIDoubleH

Banned
Banned
Joined
Oct 27, 2023
Messages
55
Reaction score
31
Fair warning: Before you even read this thread, if you're a Jon meat-rider then GTFOH, so with that being said:

As the title says, how you will react the day Jon Jones losses like if you have beaten the final boss of a video game?

1722475737483.png

Me personally I will be like this:

1722476000108.png

1722476035545.png

And also I'd be same reaction as that commentator at 2:22



I don't mean to jinx this but I know it will happen, and to make sure of that, here's this pic:

1722476206410.png

Share some pics on how you'd react the day Jon losses, have a great day!
 
giphy.gif
 
Not much at all. My emotions about him has kinda dried out at this point.
Everyone he beat that meant something to me are grandparents now.
 
TripleIDoubleH said:
Fair warning: Before you even read this thread, if you're a Jon meat-rider then GTFOH, so with that being said:

As the title says, how you will react the day Jon Jones losses like if you have beaten the final boss of a video game?
Click to expand...
Fair warning,

<{clintugh}>
That's how I react to shitty white belt losser threads.
 
I was impressed watching him lose to Reyes. But the judges apparently saw something I didnt.
 
greygoose said:
Probably the same way when he lost the first time...meh
Click to expand...
Sadly the pimp Dana White made the MMA rules makers change the rules and make 12-6 elbows legal and like that, Jon will be able to appeal his loss and it can be overturned to NC, which I absolutely disagree about making it happen, cause by this logic, any DQ loss that happened in MMA history should be overturned to NC, and even notable ones like the one with Yan and Aljo as well as Romanov and Espino or Pinheiro and Randa Markos.
 
DiazSlap said:
I will be grateful for all his accomplishments and that he beat Aspinall before he ever lost.
Click to expand...
How much you'd bet on Jon beating Aspinall if they fight? also the other 2 fighters available for Jon to fight are Stipe and Pereira since Ngannou is no longer in the UFC.
 
Probably chuckle a bit, but I'm not going to go all crazy, despite not being a fan whatsoever. Jon's life alone is kind of going to be a shit show. He can't stay out of trouble.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
How you will react the day Conor McGregor no longer in the UFC/retires?
2
Replies
29
Views
189
Uber_Noober
Uber_Noober

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,087
Messages
55,952,938
Members
175,004
Latest member
electricRed

Share this page

Back
Top