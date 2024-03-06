International How you think AOC handled this?

How did AOC handle this?

AOC with her partner, were confronted by pro palestinian folk, demanding AOC call it a "genocide."



How well do you think she handled this?

I mean, there is no compromise with the far left, so this is as good as one can do.

the other option would be "no comment" or straight up ignoring these "people".

your thoughts?
 
Gold standard is how Romney handled the heckler in the airport proclaiming Trump had the election stolen from him.
 
Lol at people just walking around staring at their phones trying to get reactions out of people so they can post it on social media.

They should have their phones shoved up their asses and left there.
 
