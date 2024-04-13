How you get booed in your homecountry while fighting a foreigner?

Yeah I'm talking about you Hill

This dude is American and they are fighting in his own country against a foreigner who doesn't even speak English and yet he gets booed loool

That's embarrasing! I wonder why the fans over there don't like him? Usually when an American fights a foreigner over there the get cheered and the foreigners are the ones booed, so what's going on with this guy? I don't really hear much about him on the media so I'm seriously wondering


Even with Colby colvington, who is pretty hated, you could see during his title fights ppl chanting the U S A stuff
 
Alex is pretty popular, so that could be one reason they are booing his opponent
Then there's the arrest where Jamahal Hill assaulted his brother
Then theres the beef with Ariel. He seemed to be very angry at trivial matters
Then there's the overconfidence which can be perceived as being cocky, e.g. saying Alex is not on his level
 
Meh. Boo whomever you want.

9f12ab32c128db1e3b608f415969bd7b.jpg
 
Just because you was born or live in the US doesn't mean you are one of them. When Wonderboy was fighting against Belal, idiot Felder was saying ''Belal is from the US, why are they chanting USA?''
Bitch because Belal never talks about being an American, doesn't come with the US flag and never say anything positive about the US. Same goes with the Usman.

Jamahal is not that type of guy but i just wanted to talk about these two POS. His situation is either press conference was full of South Americans or this is a Aljo type of situtation. But i think you will hear USA chants at the fight
 
He's talented but also an immature knucklehead that doesn't speak well on the mic. Poatan looks like he's straight out of Apocalypto, doesn't speak english but seems very likable. Stoic killer has the better back story as well.
 
Americans also aren't as supportive of their own countrymen because half the roster is from there.

Also in b4 somebody is gonna claim racism.
I don't even think anyone is that dumb to virtue signal and claim "Racism" this time... People just like Alex better and Hill isn't very likeable
 
Yeah bro this is America being a "countryman" counts for absolutely nothing. We hate eachother lmao.
 
A lot of Americans seemingly don't feel the need to blindly support and/or swing from the nuts of their fellow countrymen.
I cheer for fighters I personally like. I don't give a f*ck what country they are from. To each their own though.
It's different when there's only a couple of guys from your country. I can't remember ever meeting a fellow Dutchman who is into MMA that wasn't a fan of guys like Overeem and Rutten.
 
You don't have to be an American to be a fan favourite. Conor, Izzy, Anderson, GSP for example. The USA, USA chants are more often rednecks and I have rarely if ever seen them chanting that for a black American. I don't recall USA chants for Luke when fighting Bisping but they did for Hendo vs Bisping at UFC 100 iirc. They like to chant that against Brits but not when they like them which was sometimes the case for Bisping.

Also Las Vegas is not always a representation of America. Everyone there is on vacation and I am sure there is a large Brazilian contingent. When I was at UFC 189 it felt like I was in Dublin not the good old USA.
 
You should be asking the American crowds this question..
 
America is large and diverse. So are their people.

But more importantly, it hasn't been cool to be a proud American for about 3 decades. Some of these posters and fighters have never lived in that world.

Being a proud American means you're likely racist and dumb to a lot of their people.
It's a heavy weight to carry if you want to wave your flag and cheer for your countrymen
 
