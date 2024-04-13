How you get booed in your homecountry while fighting a foreigner?

Geniusss
Yeah I'm talking about you Hill
This dude is American and they are fighting in his own country against a foreigner who doesn't even speak English and yet he gets booed loool
That's embarrasing! I wonder why the fans over there don't like him? Usually when an American fights a foreigner over there the get cheered and the foreigners are the ones booed, so what's going on with this guy? I don't really hear much about him on the media so I'm seriously wondering
Even with Colby colvington, who is pretty hated, you could see during his title fights ppl chanting the U S A stuff
