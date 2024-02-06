How would you rate this hand crafted homemade meal?

Why is the bowl squeezed onto that plate? Are you dunking that frozen sandwhich into the sauce less noodles?
 
On a scale of terrible to shit I'd rate it terrible shit.
 
That's not a homecooked meal. I'd recognise Johny Hendrick's restaurant cooking anywhere.
 
Rhood said:
View attachment 1028046

Someone on reddit had this for dinner last month. Feel free to roast it anytime
artworks-CgrEWJNS70O2UJXL-uA6Mag-t500x500.jpg
 
Do you coat the inside of your nose with the permanent marker before eating it?

3/10 but I've made worse.
 
