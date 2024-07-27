How would you rate this console generation (ps5, Xbox Series X)?

Spiderman 2

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet and Clank Rift apart

God of War Ragnarok

Stellar Blade

Helldivers 2



Soo more than 2 exclusives



Anyway I don't disagree this gen hasn't been great. There are still a lot of cross gen games that are put on PS5/PS4 Xbox One/X/S. LOTS of remakes and remasters too.



I think what has been missing a solid slate of middle of the road "decent but not fantastic" games, like we saw in the PS2 and PS3 generations. Now we either get a handful of AAA games or hundreds of forgettable indy games, or failed live service games.



As far as Nintendo- I have owned all Nintendo consoles- I even have a Wii U. Switch has some great games, but I honestly am sick of their approach of being several years behind with their technology. I was starting to feel that way a year into the Switch, then Metroid Prime remake came out and I saw some reviewers gushing about how fantastic it looked.. and I just LOL'd. Not only are they far behind with their tech, they are blatantly relying on their established franchises and nostalgia. Nintendo does still innovate, as evidenced by the success of Wii and Switch, but I feel like they really could be doing more to innovate and amaze people. I feel like they set the bar for themselves too low. They are capable of so much more.