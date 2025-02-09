  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

How would you rank your Top 5 Female GOATS????

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
781
Reaction score
1,057
Here's mine. Curious to hear yours and why?

1. Nunes- Only female double champ in UFC history to my knowledge. Beat a who's who, including Rousey, Shevchenko (twice), Cyborg, Miesha, smashed Pena in their rematch.
2. Shevchenko- Dominant champ at FW, title defenses. I put her above Cyborg, due to her level of opposition.
3. Cyborg- Beat all manner of foe. Only loss in years has been to Nunes
4. Weili- I think she finally cracked my top 5 after last night's performance
5. Joanna- War with Weili- Unbelievable run at SW

I was tempted to put Rousey and Rose in there but didn't. Rousey was dominant and a major force but her opposition wasn't on par. Not their fault, but still. And Rose has been super inconsistent. At times a world beater, and at times, looks rough.
 
Weilli is moving up that list fast. She is beating much better opposition than Cyborg and should pass her up soon; Cyborg's career is overwhelmingly beating up truckstop waitresses. I would put Rose ahead of Joanna because of the wins she has.
 
1. Rousey
2. Nunes
3. Megumi Fujii
4. Cyborg
5. Gina Carano
 
1. Nunez - The best WMMA fighter ever.
2. Zhang - I think she has better wins than Shev. I know Tatiana looked mortal, but in my opinion better than anyone Shev has beaten. I think she is also better p4p.
3. Shev - A dominant champion.
4. Rousey - Literally the reason WMMA exists in UFC.
5. Fuji - Not as popular as the above fighters with the belt and Gina, but definitely as good as any WMMA fighter ever.
6. Gina - Before Rousey, the biggest WMMA star.

Cyborg is a roider so not on my list.
 
cyborg was so test tube she really shouldn't be on there. probably the most obvious offender in the history of the sport.
 
Lionheart7167 said:
Here's mine. Curious to hear yours and why?

1. Nunes- Only female double champ in UFC history to my knowledge. Beat a who's who, including Rousey, Shevchenko (twice), Cyborg, Miesha, smashed Pena in their rematch.
2. Shevchenko- Dominant champ at FW, title defenses. I put her above Cyborg, due to her level of opposition.
3. Cyborg- Beat all manner of foe. Only loss in years has been to Nunes
4. Weili- I think she finally cracked my top 5 after last night's performance
5. Joanna- War with Weili- Unbelievable run at SW

I was tempted to put Rousey and Rose in there but didn't. Rousey was dominant and a major force but her opposition wasn't on par. Not their fault, but still. And Rose has been super inconsistent. At times a world beater, and at times, looks rough.
Click to expand...
Rose is such a hard one, as she is 2-0 against both JJ and Zhang.. but I agree with having both of them ranked above her. She's kind of like trying to rank Werdum at HW... amazing wins over some GOATS (Cain, Fedor), but so many losses and inconsistent
 
1. Nunes
2. Shevchenko
3. Weili
4. Cyborg
5. Rousey
 
Amanda Nunes
Valentina Schevchenko
Joanna former champion
Cristianne Cyborg
Ronda Rousey
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,130
Messages
56,877,018
Members
175,438
Latest member
MervinGzi6

Share this page

Back
Top