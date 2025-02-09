How would you rank your Top 5 Female GOATS????

Lionheart7167
Here's mine. Curious to hear yours and why?
1. Nunes- Only female double champ in UFC history to my knowledge. Beat a who's who, including Rousey, Shevchenko (twice), Cyborg, Miesha, smashed Pena in their rematch.
2. Shevchenko- Dominant champ at FW, title defenses. I put her above Cyborg, due to her level of opposition.
3. Cyborg- Beat all manner of foe. Only loss in years has been to Nunes
4. Weili- I think she finally cracked my top 5 after last night's performance
5. Joanna- War with Weili- Unbelievable run at SW
I was tempted to put Rousey and Rose in there but didn't. Rousey was dominant and a major force but her opposition wasn't on par. Not their fault, but still. And Rose has been super inconsistent. At times a world beater, and at times, looks rough.
