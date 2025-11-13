How would you rank the boxing and power between: Rashad, Rampage, and Randleman?

Kinda curious how you guys list these fighters since they do have overlap.

One list for boxing abilities and one for power.
 
Rashad had good boxing on paper if that makes sense? Like he was solid dont get me wrong, he had sharp hands and was explosive on the feet with solid timing but in a practical sense he had poor defensive striking that was masked by his grappling and athleticism, he was very hittable. Somewhat questionable chin, but yeah overall very hittable. Rampage was a much better boxer, and to the trained eye had much better footwork and defensive ability than Rashad.

It sounds like I'm hating on Rashad but I'm not, his boxing just isn't what made him special.

Randleman had less skill and power than both.
 
To me that's just another way of saying that he was weaker at fighting. He did catch Jones with a shot which Rampage was never even close to doing. Rampage hunted him like a zoombie. it looked like a mismatch to me.
 
hB7GwXu.gif
 
rampage had technique and smart boxing iq.
rashad was sloopy but guess his athletic nature allowed him to knock people out. his fight iq was suspect as matt hughes pointed out many times.
randleman had KO power, no technique and low IQ, and was blessed with genetic black explosiveness. Definitely relied on steroids. The steroids probably give randleman the lead amongst these 3 in power. As maurilo would say "KEVIN RANDLEMAN... JUST KNOCKED OUT MIRKO CRO COP"

 
Rampage had the best boxing, I think Randleman was the strongest if we factor wrestling. Rampage was able to defend the takedown in Pride against the ropes, but Im not sure he would have done as well in the cage against Kevin. Rashad was the fastest of the three.

Rashad vs. prime Randleman would have been a fun fight.
 
Boxing: Rampage > Rashad > Randleman
Power: Randleman > Rampage > Rashad

Randleman had the most power among the three, but his novice technique (relative to them) meant less knockouts because of the energy lost due to how he threw punches.

Rashad was the quickest among the three, his athleticism and takedowns hindered his emphasis on technique which is why he fell off once his athleticism started to decline.

Rampage had the best technique, was very strong, but not as explosive as Randleman or as quick as Rashad, respectively; it's also why his career had more longevity since he wasn't as athletic-dependent as the other two.
 
randleman also had less knockouts because he only had one shot. Rampages career didnt really age that well though did it? I dont remember him doing anything noteworthy after the jones fight.

and then he got fat and did EVEN worse.
 
Rampage was the best of all three by a lot in his prime. He didn't age well due to not taking care of himself. And these...

wanderlei_kos_rampage.gif


Wanderlei20KOs20Rampage.gif


This is my fave...

dt5e9w7qjawc1.gif
 
why did he struggle so much with thai clinches? Wrestlers tend to never even get in those.. hes the only high level one I can think of who got repeatedly fucked up by them.
 
