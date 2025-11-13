How would you rank the boxing and power between: Rashad, Rampage, and Randleman?

Boxing: Rampage > Rashad > Randleman
Power: Randleman > Rampage > Rashad
Randleman had the most power among the three, but his novice technique (relative to them) meant less knockouts because of the energy lost due to how he threw punches.
Rashad was the quickest among the three, his athleticism and takedowns hindered his emphasis on technique which is why he fell off once his athleticism started to decline.
Rampage had the best technique, was very strong, but not as explosive as Randleman or as quick as Rashad, respectively; it's also why his career had more longevity since he wasn't as athletic-dependent as the other two.