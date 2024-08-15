Simple Southerner
I wouldn't give a F
That's what people do on here.Wow reposting tweets how profound
Elated, since I haven't seen Aunt Carol in years!
I wouldn't give a F
That's pretty much how it is now idgaf I'm always strapped up too.would you feel the same way if everyone in town, everyone across the state, the country, was similarly armed at all times? all races, ages, income levels, any activity.
just askin.................
That's what people do on here.
ffs are you that sensitive to guns what a fkn wuss
Criminal record. Mental state. all that should factor in imo. It ain't just your 18 here's 100 guns for you.Yes. Ages? Above 18? Yes.
Who gives a flying f yet he you are libtard ass klownNot as a thread topic you goofball. lmao
Yeah obviouslyCriminal record. Mental state. all that should factor in imo. It ain't just your 18 here's 100 guns for you.
Who gives a flying f yet he you are libtard ass klown
I'd probably leave. I don't have a specific objection. She's probably fine, but on the off chance she's a paranoid, idiot, with poor discipline... I don't want to find out the hard way.
I don't want my kids growing up with out a dad because I dropped a can of corn and Annie Oakley here decides she needs to "stand her ground". I'll just go to the next grocery store.