Opinion How would you feel if you saw this lady at a store

Elated, since I haven't seen Aunt Carol in years!

*Edit: but also a little disappointed/defeated because I told her that white bread is poison and she refuses to listen...
 
Simple Southerner said:


I wouldn't give a F
would you feel the same way if everyone in town, everyone across the state, the country, was similarly armed at all times? all races, ages, income levels, any activity.

Oof libtards are seething

kflo said:
That's pretty much how it is now idgaf I'm always strapped up too.
 
kflo said:
absolutely.......society would be way more civil.
 
kflo said:
Yes. Ages? Above 18? Yes.
 
Simple Southerner said:
Who gives a flying f yet he you are libtard ass klown
I'd probably leave. I don't have a specific objection. She's probably fine, but on the off chance she's a paranoid, idiot, with poor discipline... I don't want to find out the hard way.

I don't want my kids growing up with out a dad because I dropped a can of corn and Annie Oakley here decides she needs to "stand her ground". I'll just go to the next grocery store.
 
I'd think she was better able to protect herself than if she had to call 911.
kflo said:
Well, it was said years ago that an armed society IS a polite society.

Unless the only ones armed, like in Chiraq, are the law breaking criminals.
 
jx820 said:
I'd probably leave. I don't have a specific objection. She's probably fine, but on the off chance she's a paranoid, idiot, with poor discipline... I don't want to find out the hard way.

I don't want my kids growing up with out a dad because I dropped a can of corn and Annie Oakley here decides she needs to "stand her ground". I'll just go to the next grocery store.
Someone in the comments mentioned that she is a sheriff. It does look like she has a badge on the other side on her belt. I live in a permitless carry state so this is not an uncommon sight for me, nor does it bother me when I do. Regardless of what people think or what I have been told that I don’t, I support the 2nd amendment. The post and the thread were just rage porn to elicit such a response.
 
