How would you compare Carpenter with Kubrick as directors?

Carpenter is to me a better story teller, has an innate sense of all the components of a film. Generally solid flicks across the board. Some truly great others okey. The story and characters are primary, much like old school classical director that Carpenter looked up to.

Kubrick: Flashier, less emphasis on story, greater vision than Carpenter. but not neccesarily better movies. Completely unique approach to editing, for good or worse.

Did I get that right or am I underestimating Carpenters vision? His movies werent visual spectacles.
 
Holy fuck John Carpenter is so overrated on this board.
 
Holy fuck John Carpenter is so overrated on this board.
How many Carpenter films have awesome cinematography? He is like the worlds best old school director.

Cameron and Kubricks movies looked like diamonds. There is a difference in talent, surely.

But Carpenters movies are the best...
 
Carpenter has nothing on Kubrick. Kubrick is to Johann Sebastian Bach as Carpenter is to Bachman-Turner Overdrive
 
Carpenter has nothing on Kubrick. Kubrick is to Johann Sebastian Bach as Carpenter is to Bachman-Turner Overdrive
most Kubrick films are masterpiece fails. Clockwork Orange sucks, the Shining is all visuals.

Eyes Wide Shut has pathetic dialogue and is boring
 
Carpenter makes fun accessible films. "Vampires" is my favorite.

I can't say that I love any of Kubrick's films but they are fascinating and complex. And visually incredible. I love parts of his films.
 
Halloween , EFNY and The Thing are all better than anything SK ever made
 
I watch movies for entertainment and read for a more thought-provoking experience, and Carpenter fits the movie bill more closely. Kubrick makes me think a bit more, though again, that is not the bigger reason I enjoy one movie over another.

Both have made movies I love, but I will watch more Carpenter movies again than Kubrick's.
 
most Kubrick films are masterpiece fails. Clockwork Orange sucks, the Shining is all visuals.
Eyes Wide Shut has pathetic dialogue and is boring
Did you really think your objectionable opinion of CO was going to be validated by some ridiculous, nonsensical commentary about Shining and EWS?
 
