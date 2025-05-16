How would you compare Carpenter with Kubrick as directors?

Intermission
Carpenter is to me a better story teller, has an innate sense of all the components of a film. Generally solid flicks across the board. Some truly great others okey. The story and characters are primary, much like old school classical director that Carpenter looked up to.
Kubrick: Flashier, less emphasis on story, greater vision than Carpenter. but not neccesarily better movies. Completely unique approach to editing, for good or worse.
Did I get that right or am I underestimating Carpenters vision? His movies werent visual spectacles.
