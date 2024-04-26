How would you change divorce laws to be more fair?

There has got to be pre-nups out there that have fair and reasonable terms for both parties.

So why not make that into law, so that people don't need to ask for pre-nups anymore?

That way, the poor one in the relationship will have to convince the rich one to sign a document if they want different agreements. And the rich one can say, "What? Why? Are you just using me for my money?"

Whereas today, it's the opposite. The default favors the gold digger.
 
In the case the man is the main money maker, 75% of his savings and 50% of all future earnings go to the woman.

If the woman is the main money maker, 50% of the man’s savings and 50% of his future earnings go to the woman.

Double all figures if children are involved.

Clearly the way forward. Anyone who disagrees is an incel mysoginist.
 
Hire a sexy Spanish gardener when the divorce question first comes up and install hidden cameras around the house.

Problem solved. Sometimes you have to use laws to your advantage.
 
End no fault divorce. Want a divorce, have a good reason and be able to prove it.
 
I'm not entirely convinced the laws are that unfair to begin with here in the UK.

The law focuses on even splitting of assets and the fault laws are being phased out.

When you get married you're a partnership. If you have prior assets you want to protect there's ways of doing it but I'd argue that's against the spirit of the endeavour.
 
Either don't get married or marry a woman that makes a lot of money. Problem solved.

Seriously, women out earn men in a lot of relationships. You're going to see more and more women trying to get men to sign prenups in the future.
 
The lawyer only makes money if the decision is considered “fair” (by some legal criteria) rather than if their client specifically makes out like a bandit
 
Exactly. Pre nups just make more sense for both sexes, so why not make that the default, and if someone wants something different then they're the exceptions that have to draw up a weird contract.
 
Little cousin is about to marry an average looking lawyer . Hopefully he’s set and doesn’t get screwed over.
 
If she's making bank, he'll probably be fine. Of course, depending on what kind of lawyer she is, might make things tricky down the line.
 
Definitely more bank than him ,Firm in San Diego. he’s just a purchasing agent. She really loves him so I think he definitely scored big. I told him don’t mess it up.
 
Seems fair
 
The topic said change divorce law, not keep it how it is now!
 
