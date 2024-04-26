How would you change divorce laws to be more fair?

There has got to be pre-nups out there that have fair and reasonable terms for both parties.



So why not make that into law, so that people don't need to ask for pre-nups anymore?



That way, the poor one in the relationship will have to convince the rich one to sign a document if they want different agreements. And the rich one can say, "What? Why? Are you just using me for my money?"



Whereas today, it's the opposite. The default favors the gold digger.