How would you book the FW division moving forward?

Keep in mind that Max, Ortega and Ilia have all (seemingly) left the FW division.
Arnold Allen is on a one fight win streak, why would his next fight be a title eliminator?Personnally:
Volk vs Mosvar
Yair vs Lopes
Murphy vs Allen (title eliminator)
Emmett vs Jean Silva
Aljo vs Zalal
Pitbull vs Ige
Good card, pretty much like I would think, though the question is will Murphy and Allen fight eachother as two brits? Also where would you throw Pico in there?
