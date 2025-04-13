How would you book the FW division moving forward?

I would favor Evloev for the next title fight but the UFC isn’t keen on rewarding any point fighters besides company man Volk so both Evloev and Murphy are cooked.


They’ll probably have Evloev and Murphy fight each other on a European card.

I’m thinking they make something outrageous that sells like Volk vs Jean Silva next.
 
Volk vs Mosvar (👎) or Max(?)
Silva vs Yair #1 contender
Lopes vs Murphy (or Holloway)
Allen vs ???
Aljo vs Ortega
 
Volk vs evloev for the belt, Silva vs Murphy for the contender, Yair vs Diego for the violence
 
Movsar vs Volk
Aljo vs Lopes
Silva vs Yair
Murphy vs Zalal
 
Evloev title shot, for sure.

Diego vs. Yair because their timelines are in sync and there's heat

Aljo vs Allen and Pico vs Murphy, or swap any of these four with each other.

Silva against anyone. Maybe Zalal.
 
Prazeres said:
Personnally:
Volk vs Mosvar
Yair vs Lopes
Murphy vs Allen (title eliminator)
Emmett vs Jean Silva
Aljo vs Zalal
Pitbull vs Ige
Arnold Allen is on a one fight win streak, why would his next fight be a title eliminator?
 
Prazeres said:
Personnally:
Volk vs Mosvar
Yair vs Lopes
Murphy vs Allen (title eliminator)
Emmett vs Jean Silva
Aljo vs Zalal
Pitbull vs Ige
Good card, pretty much like I would think, though the question is will Murphy and Allen fight eachother as two brits? Also where would you throw Pico in there?
 
