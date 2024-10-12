How would Sergey Kharitonov do in UFC ?

Lets say he would have signed with UFC after his win over Fabricio Werdum and his first fight happened on February 2006. His opponents would be below
- Brandon Vera (his debute)
- Paul Buentello
- Heath Herring
- Tim Sylvia
- Chris Tuscherer
- Gabriel Gonzaga
-Frank Mir
Most of these match ups will happen between 2006-2008
Would he pass some of them?
