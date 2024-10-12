How would Sergey Kharitonov do in UFC ?

U

uled

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 8, 2024
Messages
3
Reaction score
1
Lets say he would have signed with UFC after his win over Fabricio Werdum and his first fight happened on February 2006. His opponents would be below

- Brandon Vera (his debute)
- Paul Buentello
- Heath Herring
- Tim Sylvia
- Chris Tuscherer
- Gabriel Gonzaga
-Frank Mir

Most of these match ups will happen between 2006-2008

Would he pass some of them?
 
uled said:
Lets say he would have signed with UFC after his win over Fabricio Werdum and his first fight happened on February 2006. His opponents would be below

- Brandon Vera (his debute)
- Paul Buentello
- Heath Herring
- Tim Sylvia
- Chris Tuscherer
- Gabriel Gonzaga
-Frank Mir

Most of these match ups will happen between 2006-2008

Would he pass some of them?
Click to expand...

Sergei would pass most of these, perhaps all of them. Mir could give him trouble and maybe Gonzaga if he gets physical and looks to wrestle. I think Sergei knocks the rest out,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,505
Messages
56,324,473
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top