How would Sergey Kharitonov do in UFC ?

Lets say he would have signed with UFC after his win over Fabricio Werdum and his first fight happened on February 2006. His opponents would be below



- Brandon Vera (his debute)

- Paul Buentello

- Heath Herring

- Tim Sylvia

- Chris Tuscherer

- Gabriel Gonzaga

-Frank Mir



Most of these match ups will happen between 2006-2008



Would he pass some of them?