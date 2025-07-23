  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How would Royce do today?

I know Royce Gracie would get obliterated today due to the evolution of the sport especially standing up but my question is more about the grappling evolution of the sport.

Basically, how well would someone who is a good overall fighter but not known as a bjj expert such as max, Conor , or Dustin , do in a non striking submission grappling event against young royce from ufc 1? Would a Gracie from the early 90/s beat a modern high ranking guy who isn’t known for their bjj but whom is still pretty good? Who wins in a grappling match? I will even allow punches on the ground just no standup striking. Who wins?? I’m curious what you guys think.
 
Royce would be a FW today, maybe a LW at best. And also, yeah he’d basically be Kron Gracie.

I respect him a lot but the sport has grown. I don’t buy that argument when we’re talking about someone from 15 years ago but 30? Yeah.
 
