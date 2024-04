Fedor? Lol you really have no concept of time do you? Pereira did try MMA in 2015 and went 2-1. Had he started off in MMA instead of kickboxing he wouldn't be as good at striking and wouldn't have the accolades or rivalry with Izzy. He wouldn't have been rushed into the title picture and would have had to work his way up like an ordinary fighter and get thoroughly tested in every aspect of MMA. He'd be in a wrestler heavy division as well. 205 is the weakest it's been in a long time, particularly in wrestling. Think prime versions of Jones, DC, Rumble, Glover, Phil Davis, Ryan Bader, etc.