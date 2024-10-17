How would Matt Lindland do in Pride?

Matt was a name i remember well 2005-2006 and he did a good performance against Rampage and Fedor back in 2006-2007
My question is ,would he do a good performance in Pride Bushido at 185 lbs if his opponents were below
- Ikuhisa Minowa
- Dennis Kang
- Ryo Chonan
- Phil Baroni
- Paolo Filho
- Akihiro Gono
- Murilo Bustamante
My question is ,would he do a good performance in Pride Bushido at 185 lbs if his opponents were below
- Ikuhisa Minowa
- Dennis Kang
- Ryo Chonan
- Phil Baroni
- Paolo Filho
- Akihiro Gono
- Murilo Bustamante