How would Matt Lindland do in Pride?

U

uled

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 8, 2024
Messages
33
Reaction score
15
Matt was a name i remember well 2005-2006 and he did a good performance against Rampage and Fedor back in 2006-2007

My question is ,would he do a good performance in Pride Bushido at 185 lbs if his opponents were below

- Ikuhisa Minowa
- Dennis Kang
- Ryo Chonan
- Phil Baroni
- Paolo Filho
- Akihiro Gono
- Murilo Bustamante
 
The way he could control guys effortlessly combined with knees on the ground would have been interesting.
 
Matts hard to look at, his fighting styke even harder to look at but he beats that list of chumps
 
