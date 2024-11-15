  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

How would Johnny Elben do in the UFC?

Vampire life

Vampire life

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 16, 2020
Messages
5,321
Reaction score
4,684
I watched his last fight with ufc reject Impa
(Who won the LHW gold in PFL)
I wasn’t impressed, if anything, I think he looked heavy and could easily cut to 170
But the dude is undefeated and tough, good wrestling, deceptive hand speed

Am I wrong to think that his undefeated record wouldn’t make it past his 2nd fight? Depending on who they match him up with of course
What do you think?
 
Him and Dricus would be a good fight (that looks ugly). Both have glaring flaws that mirror each other and the same intangibles that make them good.
 
He would be a perfect unwelcome fit to the divisions wouldn't he?
For the UFC that is. Why would you think otherwise?
Pretty sure they do not want him in there. Guy seems very coachable too.
No UFC for him!
 
I think he would do well. Mw is not too deep
 
Might beat current Whittaker but loses to the rest of the top guys.
 
He's probably gotten "Johnny Elben" a lot.
 
