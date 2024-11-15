How would Johnny Elben do in the UFC?

Vampire life
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 5,321
- Reaction score
- 4,684
I watched his last fight with ufc reject Impa
(Who won the LHW gold in PFL)
I wasn’t impressed, if anything, I think he looked heavy and could easily cut to 170
But the dude is undefeated and tough, good wrestling, deceptive hand speed
Am I wrong to think that his undefeated record wouldn’t make it past his 2nd fight? Depending on who they match him up with of course
What do you think?
(Who won the LHW gold in PFL)
I wasn’t impressed, if anything, I think he looked heavy and could easily cut to 170
But the dude is undefeated and tough, good wrestling, deceptive hand speed
Am I wrong to think that his undefeated record wouldn’t make it past his 2nd fight? Depending on who they match him up with of course
What do you think?