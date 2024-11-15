How would Johnny Elben do in the UFC?

I watched his last fight with ufc reject Impa

(Who won the LHW gold in PFL)

I wasn’t impressed, if anything, I think he looked heavy and could easily cut to 170

But the dude is undefeated and tough, good wrestling, deceptive hand speed



Am I wrong to think that his undefeated record wouldn’t make it past his 2nd fight? Depending on who they match him up with of course

What do you think?