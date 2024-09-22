How would Izzy vs Imavov go?

If Izzy doesn’t want to retire and wants a legitimate path back to a title shot this is the guy to fight imo, how do you guys think this one goes?

I think Imavov wins via MMA, he would probably employ clinch work and grappling not only because he has it in his game; but because it has been proven as an effective strategy vs Izzy.
 
Izzy probably has 2 or 3 fights left tops, especially if he doesn't string a win or 2 together soon.
No disrespect to Imavov, but Izzy doesn't need to waste time with anyone that far from the title picture at this point. Rob ran right through Imavov, I just can't see there being any interest in that bout

Edit: Didn't realize Imavov is ranked 4, kinda surprised by that honestly. I say wait and hope Strickland beats DDP if he intends to campaign at 85
 
