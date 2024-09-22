How would Izzy vs Imavov go?

Izzy probably has 2 or 3 fights left tops, especially if he doesn't string a win or 2 together soon.

No disrespect to Imavov, but Izzy doesn't need to waste time with anyone that far from the title picture at this point. Rob ran right through Imavov, I just can't see there being any interest in that bout



Edit: Didn't realize Imavov is ranked 4, kinda surprised by that honestly. I say wait and hope Strickland beats DDP if he intends to campaign at 85