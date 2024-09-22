How would Izzy vs Imavov go?

MigitAs
If Izzy doesn’t want to retire and wants a legitimate path back to a title shot this is the guy to fight imo, how do you guys think this one goes?
I think Imavov wins via MMA, he would probably employ clinch work and grappling not only because he has it in his game; but because it has been proven as an effective strategy vs Izzy.
