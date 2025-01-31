How would Evander Holyfield rate as a boxer if all fighters had the same brain?

Intermission
People never talk about Holyfield technically. Was he nothing more than a grinder or is the proof in the pudding? I never heard anyone reference any shots to him, besides the steroid injections.
What would you say are this three best traits in terms of technique?
He said himself his defence was poor, that he got hit too much. So you can't mention that.
I would say his left hook, inside fighting, and speed.
