How would Dustin VS Illia play out?

rollthedice

rollthedice

In light of Dustin VS Holloway coming up, hypothetically, if Dustin gets an impressive finish and feels amazing in there, do you think he pushes for one more title fight against the winner of Illia VS Paddy? ranking wise it would be more acceptable than Illia vs Paddy. Stylistically their boxing would be a treat to watch against each other.

I could see it happening if Justin doesn't get his wish and gets punished for his threat of retiring if he actually doesn't follow through with it. If Paddy gets the next title shot which seems all but guranteed. Maybe they make Justin VS Armen as #1 contender, as Justin rubbed Dana the wrong way recently and Armen, well he goofed his last shot by missing weight. Armen needs to prove he can make 155lb again before a title shot, he's a proven liability where as Dustin is the exact opposite and a loved company man, one more guranteed big pay day and if he becomes champ then obviously a few more, but I don't see any downside with him having one last crack at the title. Hell if he losses, Illia's last 5 wins would be, Volk, Holloway, Olivera, Paddy, Poirier, and if he finishes them all, the way he has been, just imagine the aura

With Paddy all but guranteed next in line, with Islam moving up, Armen needing to prove he can make weight, Justin threatening retirement if he doesn't get the next shot and hearing Dana's response doesn't give me faith he will get the next shot if he decides to weight. It leaves Max and Dustin next in ranking. Max obviously recently losing to Illia probably won't get the next shot with a win, but what about Dustin? does he seriously sail of into the sunset with a bottle of hot sauce and a wife even hotter? Or does he pitch his shot for one last hoorah?
 
I would hope Dustin gets flatlined if that happens. He had a great career but he has WAY overstayed his welcome and I am sick of seeing his name on cards at this point.

The guy's 0-3 in title fights (0-4 if you count that BMF joke), has had 6 REMATCHES in recent years, and would be riding a whopping 1 fight win streak against a guy he'd have now beaten THREE TIMES... who would be the co-main event on that card? Cain vs Bigfoot Silva??

Nah, Dustin can GTFO win or lose against Holloway. I'd rather he avenge his loss and take Michael Johnson out of the UFC on this card than have everyone's time wasted with yet another pointless fight with Max. 2 top 5 ranked fighters do not need to be tied up in a pointless fight with zero title implications in a main event... LW and FW are too starved for new talent for this BS.
 
I would take a Poirier-Topuria fight over a Dustin-Max 3 any day but obviously he hasn’t earned another title shot and he’d be far too slow at this point. Peak Dustin Poirier would’ve been a great matchup.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
While I would agree with you if the old dogs were avoiding the new dogs, but every time the new dog attempts to get into that top 10 such as BSD, Fiziev, Moicano, Dariush, Gamrot, they get denied by Justin, Dustin, Hooker, Olivera and Armen. Those same guys recycle abit in the top 10 because they're a league above the rest even at their age. Joel Alvarez and Grant Dawson may have a chance however like most of that new wave like Bahamondes, Jalin Turner and Ludovit Klein who were on great streaks and looked promising have recently found out the hard way that that the top 15 isn't as easy as you make it out to be for the 'new talent'.
 
AmonTobin said:
To be fair, he looked good in his last 2 fights and if he gets a finish against Max, the fight sells itself. Illia got a crack at the LW title with a win over Max, it's not out of this world to think Dustin can do the same is it?
 
