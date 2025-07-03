How would Dustin VS Illia play out?

In light of Dustin VS Holloway coming up, hypothetically, if Dustin gets an impressive finish and feels amazing in there, do you think he pushes for one more title fight against the winner of Illia VS Paddy? ranking wise it would be more acceptable than Illia vs Paddy. Stylistically their boxing would be a treat to watch against each other.



I could see it happening if Justin doesn't get his wish and gets punished for his threat of retiring if he actually doesn't follow through with it. If Paddy gets the next title shot which seems all but guranteed. Maybe they make Justin VS Armen as #1 contender, as Justin rubbed Dana the wrong way recently and Armen, well he goofed his last shot by missing weight. Armen needs to prove he can make 155lb again before a title shot, he's a proven liability where as Dustin is the exact opposite and a loved company man, one more guranteed big pay day and if he becomes champ then obviously a few more, but I don't see any downside with him having one last crack at the title. Hell if he losses, Illia's last 5 wins would be, Volk, Holloway, Olivera, Paddy, Poirier, and if he finishes them all, the way he has been, just imagine the aura



