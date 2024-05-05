How would combat sambo look like if it was less tilted towards grappling?

KOs are prevalent in combat sambo and obviously win the match, but the ruleset remains geared towards grappling. Strikes get awarded no points. Throws, sweeps and takedowns do, the possibility of pinning by pin and submission is an enormous determinant of the approach in a combat sambo match. In other words, striking is more often than not designed to allow clinch/grip entry or takedown. It also explains the brutality of sambo striking where if you don't hurt the apanyent, striking even has negative value. Now that this point is made, my question is, could combat sambo look different if striking was allowed points?



I could imagine that we would see a lot more jabbing and straight punches, elbows and headbutts, as "negative grappling / stiff arming" may become a valid technique to essentially win on points using short strikes from clinching distance.



What do you think? Is the presence of the jacket too much of a disadvantage for a striking-gearded sambo approach, regardless of the point system?