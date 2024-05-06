How would Batman do in UFC

He'd be a LHW or HW I'm guessing, and he's a billionaire with endless resources so his training camps would have everything he needs to be the best. Plus he's been training since he was in his early teens, most likely he'd end up being the champion or losing to Jon Jones who'd pretty much be his MMA Joker.
 
Jon Jones aint eye poking Batman. Come on bro.
 
Batman in ufc lhw division
200.gif


Batman in ufc hw division
b.jpeg

Batman now that usada isnt around anymore

tumblr_mzrh3iaQIF1qgly4jo1_500.gif
 
Would he piss clean?

Nevermind he is a billionaire, he can avoid it.
 
Batman wouldn't even pass the DWC. He's relying too much on his gadgets.
 
Full camp/ time to prep Batman is gunna pretty tough. Pre-USADA he might struggle with a roider, as it’s happened in the past.
 
