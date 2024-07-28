How would Aspinall vs Ngannou go?

How would this one play out?

It seems like Aspinall has the better skillet, but Ngannou has god-like power in his hands & Aspinall has some defensive liabilities in his striking that no one up to this point has really been able to fully take advantage of.
 
Aspinall v anyone basically goes like this.

You get to hit Aspinall in the head once or twice, early in the first round, as he works out his range and susses out your movement.

If you don't put him in big trouble when you hit his head, then you're fucked and he'll finish you shortly thereafter.
 
You can thank the dumbass bald goof that he didn't wanna pay up Ngannou to keep him in the UFC and we could have actually seen this matchup. Ngannou's prime got promptly ended in boxing unfortunately.
 
If anyone has the best chance to beat Tom it would be Francis but after the KO loss to AJ and even worse losing his son, it's very hard to imagine him being the same guy. That kind of shit changes a man forever
 
Feel like Tom's blitzing, chin up style is tailor made for Ngannou. Ngannou counters Tom when he comes in and puts him to sleep. Most of Ngannou's KO's were counters, underrated aspect of his game.

KO1.
 
It would be an interesting round. Would love to see it.
 
Aspinall's backing up with his chin in the air is always a big concern. Hasn't hurt him yet, but it's awfully dangerous looking.
 
Aspinall emasculates big frank.

I think he can finish this fight in any way he chooses, really.

JBJ is the only compelling fight for me, I fucking hope it happens.
 
It's all about whether Aspinall can suss out the range without getting starched.
 
TheWizard said:
Feel like Tom's blitzing, chin up style is tailor made for Ngannou. Ngannou counters Tom when he comes in and puts him to sleep. Most of Ngannou's KO's were counters, underrated aspect of his game.

KO1.
Yes, Tom is a bit reckless and Ngannou usually focuses on counter-punching. On the other hand, Tom might have faster hands, but even if they were equally as fast Tom throws more straight punches. Tom also has faster feet. It's close, wish we could see it.
 
Tom wins so easily that it doesn't even need to be booked. I'm already counting it as a win and undisputed title defense in my mind.
 
I will take Tom here, I think the speed will be the factor.

And he's got the wrestling game to back it up.
 
