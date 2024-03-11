How would Anthony Joshua vs Jon Jones go?

J

J'Ghasta

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 21, 2024
Messages
85
Reaction score
145
Would he do better or worse than Francis. How would it end. After that fight I actually think Jones would at least last longer than 2 rounds purely because of how much rangier, defensive, self preservative and tactical he is compared to Francis who had so much belief in his power he was willing to stand in the pocket and go toe to toe. Probably ends up getting KOd in the later rounds but might be able to evade and clinch to a decision. Loses badly either way. Agree or disagree.
 
In contemplating a scenario where Jon Jones faces Anthony Joshua in the squared circle, Jones's tactical approach and adaptability could be pivotal in securing a knockout victory. While Joshua boasts tremendous punching power and technical prowess in the realm of boxing, Jones's diverse skill set acquired from his illustrious mixed martial arts career presents a unique challenge. Jones's mastery of distance control and striking versatility, coupled with his ability to seamlessly transition between various combat disciplines, could unsettle Joshua's rhythm and capitalize on openings.

Jones's unorthodox style, characterized by his long limbs and unpredictable movement patterns, could confound Joshua's conventional boxing defense. Leveraging his reach advantage and strategic footwork, Jones might effectively disrupt Joshua's offensive rhythm while patiently seeking opportunities to exploit Joshua's defensive gaps. By employing a blend of feints, angles, and unorthodox strikes, Jones could gradually wear down Joshua's defenses, setting the stage for a decisive knockout blow.

Furthermore, Jones's proficiency in clinch work and close-quarter combat could pose a significant threat to Joshua's boxing prowess. By engaging Joshua in the clinch, Jones could nullify Joshua's punching range and leverage his superior grappling skills to create openings for devastating strikes. Jones's ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling exchanges could keep Joshua off balance, amplifying the unpredictability of his offensive onslaught.

In the heat of the bout, as fatigue sets in and both fighters search for openings, Jones's adaptability and composure under pressure could prove decisive. Whether through a well-timed counterpunch, a strategic combination, or a perfectly executed technique, Jones possesses the acumen to capitalize on Joshua's vulnerabilities and deliver a fight-ending blow. Ultimately, in a clash of titans between Jones and Joshua, it's Jones's multifaceted skill set, strategic acumen, and unwavering determination that could culminate in a knockout victory, solidifying his status as a transcendent force in combat sports.

1710158406094.png
 
