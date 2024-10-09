How would Alex do against old LHW division? Rumble, Gus, DC, Jones?

PrideNverDies

PrideNverDies

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 12, 2024
Messages
1,103
Reaction score
2,479
I think he KOs Gus and Rumble (RIP) but could potentially get crotch sniffed against DC and Jon. Alex could still catch and KO them at any point of the fight.
 
We haven't seen his grappling tested in a while but dude trains with Glover and is a 230lbs LHW.

He murders Gus and makes Rumble crumble.

If Jones and DC don't get the TD they are fooked.
 
PrideNverDies said:
I think he KOs Gus and Rumble (RIP) but could potentially get crotch sniffed against DC and Jon. Alex could still catch and KO them at any point of the fight.
Click to expand...

If Rountree rocked him imagine what Rumble would do? Rumble would KO Perreira out cold like Izzy. DC and Jon wrestle him. The only one Perreira beats is Gus.
 
Lol Jones, DC, AJ def destroy Poatan. They are monsters on another level. Phil Davis most likely also beat Poatan with his wrestling and godly chin.
 
PFLTAKEOVER said:
If Rountree rocked him imagine what Rumble would do? Rumble would KO Perreira out cold like Izzy. DC and Jon wrestle him. The only one Perreira beats is Gus.
Click to expand...

Alex was depleted from cutting tons of weight at MW so his chin wasn't as good as at LHW. Would've been a war for sure though I miss Rumble
 
I would of loved to see him fight Rumble!!
Jones amd Dc would be big favourites
Smashes Gus
50/50 with Lyoto amd Rumble
 
he ko’s Gus, Rumble fight is 50/50, DC and Jonny take him down and have their way
 
After he learned the Seagal shell he'd be fine.

Screenshot_9-10-2024_73059_boxingnews.com.jpeg



k_32322419_640.png


In all seriousness I'd love to have seen a fight with him and Rumble (rip) and that previous LHW guard.
He would have a lot of issues with all of them if he ends up on his back for a significant amount of time.
 
Alex vs Gus, I think Alex KOs him quite early, 1st round actually.

Alex vs Rumble would have been such an amazing style matchup, it would be violent and would certainly end in a KO. JBG would be happy

Alex vs prime Cormier and Jones would be very difficult matchups for Alex, could see them both tapping him.
 
Ko Gus, rumble and jones is a toss up. I think dc beats him.
 
All of them could beat Alex, for Gus and Rumble it really depends on if they mix in takedowns or not, cause they didn't always depending on the match up. People seem to forget both had good wrestling. Gus beat Jan via grappling and Rumble had a wrestling background.

Jones and DC definitely would have beaten Alex. I'm assuming OP means these guys in or near their primes.
 
sutherland said:
I would of loved to see him fight Rumble!!
Jones amd Dc would be big favourites
Smashes Gus
50/50 with Lyoto amd Rumble
Click to expand...
SalvadorAllende said:
We haven't seen his grappling tested in a while but dude trains with Glover and is a 230lbs LHW.

He murders Gus and makes Rumble crumble.

If Jones and DC don't get the TD they are fooked.
Click to expand...
Lol the Alex cockgobbling hype train is wild.

He's on top in the WEAKEST men's division in the UFC by far.

Who has a he beat? Jahamal Hill is SCRUB I don't give a fuck what you say. He beat a 50 year old glover in a wasteland division.

Jiri is an exciting highlight reel fighter with questionable fundamentals and ZERO defense.

Rountree was on a streak but against scrubs like Robertson and Smith.

Alex does not have an elite resume, he's a slightly sltiffer but more technically sound Junior Dos Santos.

ANY contender from the golden or silver age of UFC LHW (including Gus) would murder him.
 
Almost surely beats Gus

Probably beats Rumble

Has a chance to beat Jones and DC, but IMO likely loses. There's just no amount of training that will help him to deal with that level of grappling in 4 years
 
I think if AJ fought in a smart way he would beat Alex. He had the tools (wrestling, explosion and brute strenght) for that. Even in standing up he would be a real threat
Gustafsson if he turned into a wreslter like did against Jan would have a good chance, but I woulnd't bet on this
Randy Couture would be 50/50. Prime Machida would be a tough match but I think Poatan would take him in some moment
Arona, Tito and Hendo would have chances IMO. Davis would have GOOD chances

Brawlers as Shogung, Wanderlei, or pure strikers as Overeen would got killed
Grapplers monsters as Jones and DC would beat Alex in a 9/10 scale
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,288
Messages
56,312,286
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top