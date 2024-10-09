How would Alex do against old LHW division? Rumble, Gus, DC, Jones?

PrideNverDies
I think he KOs Gus and Rumble (RIP) but could potentially get crotch sniffed against DC and Jon. Alex could still catch and KO them at any point of the fight.
If Rountree rocked him imagine what Rumble would do? Rumble would KO Perreira out cold like Izzy. DC and Jon wrestle him. The only one Perreira beats is Gus.
It's like you guys forget Rumble and Gus had great wrestling tooDestroys Gus
50/50 Rumble
Loses to DC and Jones.
I would of loved to see him fight Rumble!!
Jones amd Dc would be big favourites
Smashes Gus
50/50 with Lyoto amd Rumble
Lol the Alex cockgobbling hype train is wild.We haven't seen his grappling tested in a while but dude trains with Glover and is a 230lbs LHW.
He murders Gus and makes Rumble crumble.
If Jones and DC don't get the TD they are fooked.