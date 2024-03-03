Television How will you view TV series when AI generated fan content becomes the norm

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
3,684
Reaction score
2,728
So apparently there's some controversy about Xmen 97 that I haven't looked into. If fans are so unhappy with current content how exactly are we going to approach new content when the fans themselves can create an entire competing series with the mainstream content using AI. So you have the formal release in X-Men 97 which gets tainted in social and marketing norms, but then you have a fan created AI generated series that sticks close to the original premise. Which one do you go with?

Now imagine this happening with everything, and there's not just one but multiple versions of the same show coming out. Fans don't like Game of Thrones ending = alternate AI generated fan ending. Which version takes precedence here? We should say the official version does but we blatantly saw this fan controlled shift when the fan base forced their own version of the Mass Effect ending. There have been some pretty good fan concepts but now, or soon, they can utilize AI to match the output of an entire studio.

Here is a relatively lazy input and the image in terms of art style can compete with the show. It makes weird lazy mistakes though that are pretty obvious. The prompt here is cyclops punches wolverine while apocalypse observes the fight - Onslaught oversees the brawl in a ghostly panoramic fashion

OIG3 (1).jpeg


OIG3.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • OIG2.jpeg
    OIG2.jpeg
    297.1 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
I don't know how I'll react to AI taking over the entertainment industry. If it ever does, but I hope not.
 
Some of the AI stuff is scary. It's starting to get really good. I can't tell if it's original or not unless I pay attention to the details.
 
I'll likely just stop watching new things. I'm old enough now that I can just re-watch old things from now on
 
I'll view as I usually do, on a television.
 
Ah yes, just like when the fanfiction community caused the entire writing industry to collapse. That's why there are no known writers anymore and all fiction is just people writing their own stories.
 
Last series I ever watched is the Sopranos. I'll make it through whatever festival of bullshit AI comes up with.
 
If AI first take over any form of entertainment, it probably will be something short like those tiktok short videos. I suspect given how steep the investment it is for wide release movies are, the studios will not let AI near movies until it has proven people will eat it up and make money for them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
In U.S.-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots
Replies
16
Views
1K
USA!USA!
USA!USA!
650lb Sumo
Opinion Do you ever wonder if the Enlightenment was a mistake?
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
2K
SammyPops
SammyPops

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,958
Messages
55,180,952
Members
174,656
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top