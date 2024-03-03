So apparently there's some controversy about Xmen 97 that I haven't looked into. If fans are so unhappy with current content how exactly are we going to approach new content when the fans themselves can create an entire competing series with the mainstream content using AI. So you have the formal release in X-Men 97 which gets tainted in social and marketing norms, but then you have a fan created AI generated series that sticks close to the original premise. Which one do you go with?Now imagine this happening with everything, and there's not just one but multiple versions of the same show coming out. Fans don't like Game of Thrones ending = alternate AI generated fan ending. Which version takes precedence here? We should say the official version does but we blatantly saw this fan controlled shift when the fan base forced their own version of the Mass Effect ending. There have been some pretty good fan concepts but now, or soon, they can utilize AI to match the output of an entire studio.Here is a relatively lazy input and the image in terms of art style can compete with the show. It makes weird lazy mistakes though that are pretty obvious. The prompt here is cyclops punches wolverine while apocalypse observes the fight - Onslaught oversees the brawl in a ghostly panoramic fashion