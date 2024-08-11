How will you remember

Jon Jones when he finally fucks off into retirement?

Will you remember his for the criminal, drug addled, cheating mess that he is?

Or will you swing from his testicles and act like the last 5-6 years of his career didn't happen?

I personally think he won't be remembered longer than it takes to get an oil change, but that's just me.

When I look at Jon Jones I see a massively talented fighter that wasted half of his career in suspension, court, getting stripped of his belt more than once, drugs, PEDs, and assaults.
Really left a lot on the table, and a lot to be desired.
 
Love him or hate him he won't be forgotten, that's just crazy talk. Not with being such a polarizing figure and one of the greatest fighters ever.
 
Is the greatest to ever do it fair?

He's been a literal highlight real of domination for most of his fighting life if we are honest here.

And the close ones he was near his bottom life-wise and still toughed out wins, no?
 
Mike said:
Love him or hate him he won't be forgotten, that's just crazy talk. Not with being such a polarizing figure and one of the greatest fighters ever.
He's more known for his fuck ups than his fighting and that's not a great sign sir.
 
oski said:
Is the greatest to ever do it fair?

He's been a literal highlight real of domination for most of his fighting life if we are honest here.

And the close ones he was near his bottom life-wise and still toughed out wins, no?
That's why I asked how you'd remember him, but its funny that the close fights are always "near his bottom" lol.
 
StonedLemur said:
He's more known for his fuck ups than his fighting and that's not a great sign sir.
Eh he's fucked up a lot but he still has a ton of accomplishments. More than nearly any other fighter. It's pretty crazy that without the ped suspensions he'd probably be a nearly undisputed goat.
 
As easy as it is to hate on the guy now a days, you can't hate on the fact that he took the LHW division & UFC by storm by running thru legends & contenders with ease. He essentially was just a prospect until his fight with Shogun. His accomplishments in a short period of time was mind blowing. He's definitely on the UFC Mt Rushmore & is the GOAT in the LHW division.
 
StonedLemur said:
That's why I asked how you'd remember him, but its funny that the close fights are always "near his bottom" lol.
I mean the guys out driving around on god-knows-what firing rounds off, banging his head on cop cars while crying like a baby... and somehow still winning fights.

No real camps, nothing.
 
Mike said:
Eh he's fucked up a lot but he still has a ton of accomplishments. More than nearly any other fighter. It's pretty crazy that without the ped suspensions he'd probably be a nearly undisputed goat.
I see accomplishment too, only champ to be stripped twice... that's quite the accomplishment sir lol
 
oski said:
I mean the guys out driving around on god-knows-what firing rounds off, banging his head on cop cars while crying like a baby... and somehow still winning fights.

No real camps, nothing.
No real camps...yes I'm sure he doesn't go through training camps.
 
Depends on how he manages the rest of his career. I think Jon was seen as the greatest fighter of all time, but then the PEDs and inactivity, last 4 years tarnished his reputation somewhat. This fight with Stipe so far hasn't done much for him and his taken heat for fighting Stipe as he hasn't given much indication he wants to fight Aspinal.

I think if he beats Stipe and retires, he will still be seen as the greatest fighter of all time, but people will bring up these other things to bring him down. On top of that, he will take a lot of heat for not fighting Aspinal and that can bring him down. Fans tend to remember what a fighter did last and how they ended their career.

If he beats Stipe and then fights Tom, and wins it will really put him on top. Fans and critics wont have much to go on. So a lof of it depends on how he beats Stipe and if he fights and beats Tom.
 
JKS said:
Depends on how he manages the rest of his career. I think Jon was seen as the greatest fighter of all time, but then the PEDs and inactivity, last 4 years tarnished his reputation somewhat. This fight with Stipe so far hasn't done much for him and his taken heat for fighting Stipe as he hasn't given much indication he wants to fight Aspinal.

I think if he beats Stipe and retires, he will still be seen as the greatest fighter of all time, but people will bring up these other things to bring him down. On top of that, he will take a lot of heat for not fighting Aspinal and that can bring him down. Fans tend to remember what a fighter did last and how they ended their career.

If he beats Stipe and then fights Tom, and wins it will really put him on top. Fans and critics wont have much to go on. So a lof of it depends on how he beats Stipe and if he fights and beats Tom.
I can't possibly put him on top of any list tbh sir.
Talented yes, but he's pissed hot enough times to be banned from the UFC and he's still here.

Getting stripped twice really just nullifies any claims he might've had many moons ago.
 
Most of his fights were not very exciting to me honestly
His eye poking, knee kicking style
Then his inactivity in the recent years

I’ll remember a guy like Dominick Heyes more
 
It's impossible for me to forget him since I've been swinging from his sack with a death grip since the beginning.

200w.gif
 
oski said:
He was literally drunk and coked out, banging whores the night (and for days) before the Reyes thing.
Yeah and thats all been confirmed by him.
I don't believe a thing he says to be fair sir.

I seen a video and he said he didn't watch tape but has his team do it for him, and then just recently he was saying he was the King of watching tape...the power of the internet lol
 
