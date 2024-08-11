How will you remember

Depends on how he manages the rest of his career. I think Jon was seen as the greatest fighter of all time, but then the PEDs and inactivity, last 4 years tarnished his reputation somewhat. This fight with Stipe so far hasn't done much for him and his taken heat for fighting Stipe as he hasn't given much indication he wants to fight Aspinal.



I think if he beats Stipe and retires, he will still be seen as the greatest fighter of all time, but people will bring up these other things to bring him down. On top of that, he will take a lot of heat for not fighting Aspinal and that can bring him down. Fans tend to remember what a fighter did last and how they ended their career.



If he beats Stipe and then fights Tom, and wins it will really put him on top. Fans and critics wont have much to go on. So a lof of it depends on how he beats Stipe and if he fights and beats Tom.