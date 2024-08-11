How will you remember

StonedLemur
Jon Jones when he finally fucks off into retirement?
Will you remember his for the criminal, drug addled, cheating mess that he is?
Or will you swing from his testicles and act like the last 5-6 years of his career didn't happen?
I personally think he won't be remembered longer than it takes to get an oil change, but that's just me.
When I look at Jon Jones I see a massively talented fighter that wasted half of his career in suspension, court, getting stripped of his belt more than once, drugs, PEDs, and assaults.
Really left a lot on the table, and a lot to be desired.
