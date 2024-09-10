How will the sphere impact fights?

Has the UFC asked anyone to spar there while they run the visual tests? How much of a factor do you guys think the screens will play on the fighters performance? Do the fighters get the right to go in there and practice before the fight?Will this make it extra hard to measure distance and strike? Does it disorient you if you are on the bottom getting ground and pounded and you see all this stuff moove around? If it does end up impacting fighters seems like grapplers would get a clear advtantage. If you're on top you pretty much are not impacted while your opponent may look up and just see crazy visuals.I don't know what kind of visuals they will have, I think fighters would feel fine hitting pads if they do some kind of test sparring in there but after you eat some real concussive blows I can imagine it could be harder to tune out all the screens and you may get nauseous easier.Also seems like if it does really impact the fighters, it would be easier to strike with your back to the screens and face the crowd. Will we see someone being deliberate in trying to remain with their back close to that side of the octagon?