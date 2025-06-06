How will ducking Aspinall affect Jones mental state long term wise?

He could care less about what I think. One average person like me has zero effect on how he feels about him ducking Aspinall and then announce his retirement. But obviously, it’s 200k people who signed the petition to strip his belt away, and millions of others who post on social media about him ducking that makes a significant difference. To add, there are people constantly interviewing him about updates on fighting Aspinall.



He’s rich enough to even care about what the people think. But the question is, he could’ve been $30M richer if he fights Aspinall, how will this affect him?



Conor has haters but he sold out arenas, maximized as much profit for the UFC. People say Khabib destroyed him mentally, maybe Jones sees that money is important but may pose a risk to his mental health or possibly turn to hard drugs if he faces Aspinall and loses. Some people can’t cope defeat, that’s Jones. His legacy which has already been tarnished from PEDs is far more important than $30M plus a PPV% and endorsements. He could be banking $60M by the time the match is over with Aspinall.



Knowing that $60M is out the window would mentally affect me more than protecting my legacy. I worked for a CEO who sold medical imaging products to Kaiser and other big hospitals, and it took him 30 years of blood, sweat and tears to finally be worth $15M. Jones could be worth 4 times that from 1 fight, win or lose. He’s probably never worked a full time tax paying job, and he doesn’t need to for the rest of his life. But if I were him, I’m sacrificing my legacy for generational wealth so that my future grand kids are set.