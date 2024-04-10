How will a post recovery from an Achilles heel injury affect Jamahal Hill’s performance?

I’ve seen fighters come back from torn ACLs, dislocated shoulders and other career threatening injuries and win big matches. This is the first time I’ve heard of an MMA fighter experience a torn archilles and was wondering how this may affect Hill’s performance against Pereira?

Regardless, whether if Hill is healthy or not, I have Alex winning by KO/TKO.
 
According to Rogan, UFC hooked Jamahal up with a renowned stem cell specialist for his achilles recovery.
 
Yeah, this is a great point that hasn't really been spoken of. It is literally a career ending injury for many athletes. And serious top A level guys, regardless of sick powerful hands. The fact he's only a slight fav against a much smaller man speaks volumes.
 
Considering T-Ferg came out against Pettis early from a leg injury and used kicks like a mad man I think anything is possible.
 
It will affect him badly. It is not an injury that heals fast and if rushed, could slow him down. Being slowed down against Pereira is not a good thing. Plus, that leg is going to get kicked hard.
 
I hope for his sake, it's pretty solid because you know that leg is going to take a beating.
 
I doubted his career after the arm, but he came back much quicker than I expected and did well.

Fighting at 300 could have tempted a return a little to early......

So yeah , dunno
 
