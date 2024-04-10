How will a post recovery from an Achilles heel injury affect Jamahal Hill’s performance?

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 3,642
- Reaction score
- 827
I’ve seen fighters come back from torn ACLs, dislocated shoulders and other career threatening injuries and win big matches. This is the first time I’ve heard of an MMA fighter experience a torn archilles and was wondering how this may affect Hill’s performance against Pereira?
Regardless, whether if Hill is healthy or not, I have Alex winning by KO/TKO.
Regardless, whether if Hill is healthy or not, I have Alex winning by KO/TKO.