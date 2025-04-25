How was Volk able to survive Islam on the ground?

BroScienceTalkatWork
I haven’t watched that fight in a while, but I also feel like Islam improved since then
All the other Islam fights I’ve seen; he submitted or got a KO super quick
His wrestling is good enough that he’s obviously gonna take Ilia down. I’d Volk considered better on the ground? Or as a defensive wrestler? I’d imagine he’s a bit stronger
