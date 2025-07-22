



- World Liberty is about to make Trump and his family Billions.

- Trump doubled his fortune within a year thanks to crypto.

- In 2019, Trump tweeted, quote, "I'm not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies which are not money and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. unregulated crypto assets can facilitate unlawful behavior."

- In 2022 Trump said, "Bitcoin 'just seems like a scam'.

- in 2024 Trump said “This afternoon I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the US will be the crypto capital of the planet and we’ll get it done,”



- When Biden enters office in 2020, his administration increases regulation of the crypto industry in several ways.

Most importantly, the Biden administration empowers SEC to regulate crypto companies.

- Biden went after Terra cryptocurrency. Terra wiped out $40 billion in market value when it collapsed in 2022.

- Under Biden SEC goes after Terra for listing unregistered securities, for misleading marketing, and for failing to register tokens as securities.

- Within 3 years, the agency issues roughly $6 billion in total penalties across about 100 cases.

- The crypto industry want less regulation. And so do many crypto enthusiasts who feel that the Biden administration is hostile towards crypto.



- Over 50 million Americans own crypto. Trump promised that Biden's anti-crypto crusade will be over.

- Trump received big donations from crypto companies.

- Eric and Trump Jr came up with two ideas a meme coin $TRUMP and a bank World Liberty.

- On January 17, Trump unveils his own meme coin. The launch goes extremely well. Millions of people buy it. Within days, it becomes one of the most popular and valuable meme coins in the world.

- Half of the people who bought the meme coin lost their money.



- Trump replaced the head of the SEC, Shortly after, the agency publishes a statement saying that meme coin are essentially not to be investigated or regulated by them because they can't be defined as securities.

- The president and his family profit from crypto while he's also the one setting crypto policy.

- On September 16, 2024, Trump announced the launch World Liberty Financial. The goal is to become a kind of crypto bank.

- Justin Sun who was being sued under Biden for fraud and securities violations, spends a total of $75 million on World Liberty's coins after the election.

- After that, SEC requests to pause the lawsuit against Sun.