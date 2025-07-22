  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy How Trump Is Secretly Making $2.600.000.000

- World Liberty is about to make Trump and his family Billions.
- Trump doubled his fortune within a year thanks to crypto.
- In 2019, Trump tweeted, quote, "I'm not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies which are not money and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. unregulated crypto assets can facilitate unlawful behavior."
- In 2022 Trump said, "Bitcoin 'just seems like a scam'.
- in 2024 Trump said “This afternoon I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the US will be the crypto capital of the planet and we’ll get it done,”

- When Biden enters office in 2020, his administration increases regulation of the crypto industry in several ways.
Most importantly, the Biden administration empowers SEC to regulate crypto companies.
- Biden went after Terra cryptocurrency. Terra wiped out $40 billion in market value when it collapsed in 2022.
- Under Biden SEC goes after Terra for listing unregistered securities, for misleading marketing, and for failing to register tokens as securities.
- Within 3 years, the agency issues roughly $6 billion in total penalties across about 100 cases.
- The crypto industry want less regulation. And so do many crypto enthusiasts who feel that the Biden administration is hostile towards crypto.

- Over 50 million Americans own crypto. Trump promised that Biden's anti-crypto crusade will be over.
- Trump received big donations from crypto companies.
- Eric and Trump Jr came up with two ideas a meme coin $TRUMP and a bank World Liberty.
- On January 17, Trump unveils his own meme coin. The launch goes extremely well. Millions of people buy it. Within days, it becomes one of the most popular and valuable meme coins in the world.
- Half of the people who bought the meme coin lost their money.

- Trump replaced the head of the SEC, Shortly after, the agency publishes a statement saying that meme coin are essentially not to be investigated or regulated by them because they can't be defined as securities.
- The president and his family profit from crypto while he's also the one setting crypto policy.
- On September 16, 2024, Trump announced the launch World Liberty Financial. The goal is to become a kind of crypto bank.
- Justin Sun who was being sued under Biden for fraud and securities violations, spends a total of $75 million on World Liberty's coins after the election.
- After that, SEC requests to pause the lawsuit against Sun.
 
This could be true, but there has been so many fake Trump stories, or embellished, or outright lies that I an skeptical of ANY Trump stories. I make sure that whoever's reporting does not have a history of bias against Trump or lean a certain way politically.
 
His supporters don't care. Trump isn't hiding it either. He went to the Middle East to secure a deal for the golf tournaments to be held on his resorts.

Whatever it is. It should be obvious that our government officials are for sale and not necessarily looking out for our own people. It goes for both sides.
 
I don't think it's a secret.

If you want to cite what laws have been broken, that would be more compelling than crying about Trump.

The problem the Democrats has is that they abused the Justice System already in regards to Trump with the ridiculous Real Estate and E. Jean Carroll cases. Average Americans no longer give the Left credit as they cry about laws being broken.

Ya'll screwed up big with that bullshit.
 
images


Its okay to be corrupt on a scale not seen in America in a century as long as you have some other crimes that didn't stick or your dumbass supporters don't care about.
 
You're a perfect example of why normal people don't trust Leftists anymore when it comes to Justice.... way to fail and miss the point completely.
 
images


Is this post just an excuse? Like I’m reading this as “you triggered us so much we had to vote like complete morons!”
 
Newsflash... virtually all politicians are grifters.

But, the loss of thousands of bureaucrats is really warming American hearts.
 
That post shares how Democrats / The Left have burned through their political capital in regards to Trump and justice. You did it to yourselves.
 
So you’re saying that yes you’re a triggered bozo
 
That’s not what you’re doing. You’re literally saying you think it’s a bad thing and making an excuse for it. So who should be laughing at who?

I’m not sure you even understand what lawfare is. Lawfare is what Trump has done his whole life, which is to use his vast resources to bury opposition in motions and suits so that they’re forced to cave. Lawfare is not charging someone with crimes that they committed. Lawfare is the reason Trump hasn’t been charged with more crimes because he is guilty of a lot of financial crimes he has never been charged.
 
