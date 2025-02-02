How to win the armrest battle

Airplanes and theaters continually force us into the awkward position of having to share an armrest with our neighbor. It sucks but you can come out ahead with some strategy and patience.



The objective: conquer and occupy the entire armrest.



The rules: No shoving, no causing fights or conflict and if the person complains or even talks about the armrest, you lose.



1. If you can get seated first, you can occupy the entire armrest. Most people won't begin to battle you for it and you've already won.



2. If can't claim it first, then the game begins. Start by establishing a foothold on the armrest. Your elbow can go in front of theirs, or behind if that's more comfortable. Here you're just letting them know that some of that armrest is yours too.



3. Now here's the key to winning. You MUST be willing to touch them. Most people get uncomfortable touching a stranger, and you can use this to your advantage. It becomes a game of chicken. You have to think to yourself, "I can leave my arm touching yours longer than you can leave yours touching mine."



4. If your opponent is female and has short sleeves on, then make sure you pull up your sleeves too, so your arm hair will make her uncomfortable. If your opponent is a man, short sleeves are still better as he's less comfortable with bare skin contact threatening his masculinity.



5. Patience is key. They may not want to give up their armrest. Maybe they're comfy and they'd rather share it then lose it. That's fine. Don't panic. Don't resort to pushing. Just leave your arm touching theirs, sharing the armrest.



6. Even if they refuse to give up ground, you're still winning, because you've gotten comfortable with your arm touching strangers and they haven't. Hell, maybe you even enjoy it, don't you, you little pervert. But a stalemate is not really completely tied if one person enjoys it and the other endures it.



7. Every time they move even slightly, you adjust and take up whatever bit of armrest they vacated. And make sure you never move, least they reclaim some territory.



When you do it right, they usually end up just quitting. They'll give up on that armrest and maybe just use the one on the other side.



Good luck, sherbros, and godspeed.