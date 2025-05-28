How to void getting your plant foot kicked?

phfelipe.mma
"The Psychopath"
@White
Apr 5, 2025
- 11
- 4
I’m constantly getting frustrated during sparring by kicks to my plant foot when I step in or throw a kick. Even when I don’t overcommit—stepping in no more than a foot’s length and quickly bringing the leg back—I still get caught. However, there were a few times when my partners tried to sweep my foot and it didn’t work, but I’m not sure what I did differently in those moments that prevented me from being destabilized.