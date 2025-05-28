How to void getting your plant foot kicked?

I’m constantly getting frustrated during sparring by kicks to my plant foot when I step in or throw a kick. Even when I don’t overcommit—stepping in no more than a foot’s length and quickly bringing the leg back—I still get caught. However, there were a few times when my partners tried to sweep my foot and it didn’t work, but I’m not sure what I did differently in those moments that prevented me from being destabilized.
 
Are they catching and sweeping or just push kicking the planted foot when you kick?

Anyways you are probably throwing naked kicks with no set up. You might have a tell that you are throwing a kick. It might be the step.
 
