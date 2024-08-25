Social How To Poo On A Hike?

Real life problem happening in real time. 5 miles from the car and prairie dogging. What's the technique for crapping in the woods? And what do you do to avoid this happening? Do distance hikers wear diapers?
 
Luckily this has never happened to me

But I may have whipped it out for a wizz once or twice no problem
 
You could whipe your ass with your underwear and then leave them and bail if you're really in a pinch
 
Take a belt/rope/human guts, throw it around a tree and lean back to take a shit

Lean your back against tree and squat to take a shit

Squat ATG to take a shit

Throw handstand to take a shit if you want to impress people

Nothing like taking a shit in winter in wilderness at minus 30 celsius, epic stuff
 
Find a place a good ways off trail, ideally with bushes around. You'll need some leaves if you don't have TP so bear that in mind.

Deep squat, making sure not to shit on yourself/your underoos.

Hopefully you have water with you. Get your asshole wet. Wipe with leaves, ideally ones that aren't very dry, any non-toxic plant life that isn't dry will do. You don't want a rash on your asshole. A little water again after you wipe, make sure you're clean but also that you don't get debris in your asshole nor get your shorts wet.

Cover it the best you can. Finagle your way back to the trail and bounce.
 
poison-ivy.jpg





That stuff is supposed to be great for wiping your arse with........ maybe....




Otherwise, go find a bear and ask how they do it as they are renowned for shitting in the woods...
 
Doing a hike of any distance I try to shit before hand. I try to have TP on me, usually with a water bottle(s) in a backpack. Depending on the foliage you can make do without but that's living dangerously.
 
On hikes TP is the most protected thing i have lol
 
When I was in high school we went to a biology field trip camp run by a bunch of hippies. We were doing a nature walk when the hippie guide, unprompted, told us how to take a shit in the woods and tried to explain how to clean up using pine cones. Honestly, the three sea shells make more sense than sticking this up your ass

FullSizeRender-2.jpg
 
NO diapers are needed.
First, make sure you can positively I.D. poison Ivy.

Do not be a lazy, common POS. Be considerate of others, drop your load in the woods, not on any trail or possible walkway.

When done, wipe well with nature's TP, poison ivy.
 
What if you're constipated?

Are there any laxatives to be found in nature?
 
Why would you choose to go hiking five miles?

giphy.gif
 
