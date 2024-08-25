Find a place a good ways off trail, ideally with bushes around. You'll need some leaves if you don't have TP so bear that in mind.



Deep squat, making sure not to shit on yourself/your underoos.



Hopefully you have water with you. Get your asshole wet. Wipe with leaves, ideally ones that aren't very dry, any non-toxic plant life that isn't dry will do. You don't want a rash on your asshole. A little water again after you wipe, make sure you're clean but also that you don't get debris in your asshole nor get your shorts wet.



Cover it the best you can. Finagle your way back to the trail and bounce.