how to get out of an extremely angry mental state

IIIIIIII

IIIIIIII

this is what i need an answer to lol. i have just recently moved out of my place in a very negative way. i'd go into details, but it would probably anger me more haha. anyway, is there something you guys ever do to get yourself into a happier state of mind? not jerking off or anything haha, something that will last longer than ten minutes.
 
ok, this thread is going to suck unless i provide more details. i basically moved out of my place because my landlord refused to leave me with month-to-month. so the piece of shit got his sons to try to intimidate some family of mine. once i heard of this, i proceeded to drive my car into their backyard and told them the car is not moving an inch until i get written documentation that i'm ready to leave. i just left this morning and moved the car out and in my brother's place for now.
 
feel free to delete this thread haha, i'd rather not get into it afterall lol.
 
Some form of exercise that gets the energy out brotha.
 
This is a pretty good quote if you're trying to calm your inner voice.

6393108-Jonathan-Lockwood-Huie-Quote-Forgive-others-not-because-they.jpg


(Also ketamine)
 
Some wisdom from Sam Harris will help you:

Without continually resurrecting the feeling of anger, it is impossible to stay angry for more than a few moments.

The truth, however, is that you need not wait for some pleasant distraction to shift your mood. You can simply pay close attention to negative feelings themselves, without judgment or resistance. What is anger? Where do you feel it in your body? How is it arising in each moment? And what is it that is aware of the feeling itself? Investigating in this way, with mindfulness, you can discover that negative states of mind vanish all by themselves.
 
Rent a wood chipper and feed your landlord through it. Makes excellent organic compost for your garden.
 
So I've had ptsd for a while.
When I used to get angry I could control it and it would pass.
Now when something makes me angry it can take me anything up to 3 days to calm down. It's fucked up.

So I understand why you ask.

You need to remove yourself from the situation immediately and finalise it and move on. This is so you are not talking about it or continually going over it or stewing on it as this is likely to perpetuate it. Even explaining why you are angry will make you angry again. Make sure you aren't going to see anyone or anything that will remind you of it.

I recommend a mood changing activity immediately. Some turn to drugs or alcohol. It's probably not healthy. Be aware some drugs or alcohol will make you angry and possibly seek vengeance...

An edible can make me relaxed and happy.

Good sex, vigorous exercise can instantly change your mood.
Doing something you love.
Going hiking in a beautiful area detached from the source of anger.
A quick short term trip to somewhere vastly different.
Laughing with friends.
Go parachuting or something similar. Exhilarating things like that are immediate mood changes.
I'm serious. Do a few of these things for a few days...done. mood changed. Incident left behind.

This is not professional advice, just things that would work for me.
Identify what you know changes your mood positively and do it several times if you have to.
Tell me a good hard fuck or two and jumping out of a plane once or twice in the same day wouldn't take this incident out of your headspace?
 
One word. Gratitude!

Be grateful for what you have. Make a list of what you are grateful for and you do have. Not dwell on what you want or what you don’t have.
 
wow, that was very well said. thanks for that. i'm for sure going to take you up on some of those. i'm not out of the woods as far as the situation, but i can at least go a week or so without having to worry about it.
 
Yeah I know the feeling and you need to distract yourself so you are not dwelling on it.
The easiest and least intrusive for me is listening to music (or feelgood movies) and an edible.
Doctors can give you valium or propranolol which I have used to calm me before in 'emergencies'.
Not a optimal solution long term but when you need an immediate handle on it...
 
At the end of the day, we're all going to be dead eventually!

Just enjoy your day the best you can

Maybe there is heaven, or perhaps time loop reincarnation! You could be reborn as Alexander the Great!
 
