How to Follow Muay Thai & Kickboxing

Monte Moku

Monte Moku

Amateur Kickboxer
@purple
Joined
Nov 21, 2017
Messages
1,623
Reaction score
1,781
Hello! This is inspired by this old thread by @jtwarwagon4life and a recent, super long comment I left on reddit to help a new person get into the sport. I have chosen not to include social media pages since some folks do not have/want to create a social media account just to follow a sport. Feel free to add them below if y'all would like to, though.

News, Rankings, Results, and Event Schedules:
Beyond Kickboxing -- News, Rankings, Results, Articles, Interviews, and Event Schedules for Kickboxing as well as some articles covering Muay Thai
Muaythai2000 -- News, Results within the last week, & Event Schedules for Muay Thai; rankings have not been updated since February of 2020
Combat Press -- News, Rankings, Articles, Interviews, and Results for Kickboxing & Muay Thai
Siam Fight Mag -- Articles & Interviews for Muay Thai

Promotions often have their own rankings, as well as event schedules, on their websites too:
Kickboxing --
GLORY Rankings / Schedule
RISE Rankings / Schedule
K-1 Rankings / Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings / Schedule

Entertainment Muay Thai --
Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) Rankings / Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings / Schedule


How to Watch / What to Watch:
Kickboxing
Top Level Promotions --
GLORY (YouTube Link)
RISE (YouTube Link)
K-1 (YouTube Link)
ONE Championship (YouTube Link)
Wu Lin Feng
Kunlun Fight (YouTube Link 1, YouTube Link 2)

International / Regional Level Promotions* --
RCC Fair Fight (YouTube Link)
Enfusion (YouTube Link)
Krush (YouTube Link | ctrl+f, search 'Krush')
KNOCK OUT** (YouTube Link)
King of Kings (KOK) (YouTube Link)
Shoot Boxing*** (YouTube Link)
Senshi (YouTube Link)
WGP Kickboxing (YouTube Link)
Colosseum Tournament (YouTube Link)
Dynamite Fighting Show (YouTube Link)

Traditional Muay Thai --
Petchyindee (ctrl+f, search 'PETCHYINDEE')
Muaymunsananmueang (ctrl+f, search 'MUAYMUNSANANMUEANG')
Muaymunwunsuk (ctrl+f, search 'MUAYMUNWUNSUK')
Muay Thai Palangmai (ctrl+f, search 'พลังใหม่')
MuayDeeVitheeThai (ctrl+f, search 'วิถีไทย')
TorNamThai Kiatpetch TKO (ctrl+f, search 'เกียรติเพชร')

Entertainment Muay Thai --
Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) (YouTube Link)
ONE Championship (YouTube Link)
Thai Fight (YouTube Link)
MTGP (YouTube Link)
KNOCK OUT** (YouTube Link)
LWC Super Champ (YouTube Link)

* = Promotions that sometimes have world class talent, but are mostly filled with regional or intercontinental level fighters
** = KNOCK OUT Red is Muay Thai, KNOCK OUT Black is Kickboxing
*** = Shoot Boxing technically isn't Kickboxing or Muay Thai, but it is really cool and has a lot of crossover with Kickboxing fighters


If there is anything I missed, please let me know and I will get it added here!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Muay Thai Pound-For-Pound Rankings
Replies
10
Views
2K
Khaosan
Khaosan
M
PBP ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs Phetjeeja, 3/8, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread
14 15 16
Replies
314
Views
7K
SuperLuigi
SuperLuigi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,434
Messages
55,910,684
Members
174,985
Latest member
LittleR

Share this page

Back
Top