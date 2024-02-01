Your Account
reacted to your score
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 11,936
- Reaction score
- 5,482
If you are a man in the age of 40-50 aprox , and just breaking up from a decades old marriage or relationship , with kids,
how do you find your next wife gf ?
Whats the best approach , is it to go out ? With who ? Where ? Proably majority is out of the going out game since years, friends married , old age approaching etc
Is internet the best choice in these times in such circumstances ?
how do you find your next wife gf ?
Whats the best approach , is it to go out ? With who ? Where ? Proably majority is out of the going out game since years, friends married , old age approaching etc
Is internet the best choice in these times in such circumstances ?