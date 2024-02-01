Relationship How to cope with the search for new relationship in your 40s?

If you are a man in the age of 40-50 aprox , and just breaking up from a decades old marriage or relationship , with kids,
how do you find your next wife gf ?
Whats the best approach , is it to go out ? With who ? Where ? Proably majority is out of the going out game since years, friends married , old age approaching etc
Is internet the best choice in these times in such circumstances ?
 
The Internet is the modern way to go.
 
If you still look good, Tinder or others.
Easiest way to get laid for free.

If not, yeah, go out be social.
 
Dont search, just live, stop being desperate and work on yourself, everything else will come in time

Find activities that you enjoy and focus on them, there will be plenty of available women all over the place as long as youre not a desperate, depressed, shut in

Its a lot easier to strike up conversations with women in social situations if you both share common interests
 
This exactly, go out and live your life. If you’re chasing tail it will elude you.
 
The better looking you are, the more viable online dating is.

Other than that, you'll probably need to find a spot singles go. The bigger the city you are in, the easier that should be. When I started dating again, one of the first things that happened was I made a new circle of friends, all over 40 and single. That was cool because I always had people to go out with, meaning it was fun even if I didn't meet anyone that night.
 
This.
 
